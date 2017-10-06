FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Hot Shots

New York Comic Con 2017 Coolest Cosplay (So Far)

What would Comic Con be without the cosplay? Check out some the coolest, cutest and funniest cosplayers at this year's NYCC

October 6, 2017
Comic Con fans in costume arrive for the 1st day of the 2017 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on October 5, 2017

Queen of Hearts & The Mad Hatter

 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Comic Con fans in costume arrive for the 1st day of the 2017 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on October 5, 2017

Black Canary & Black Cat

 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Comic Con fans in costume arrive for the 1st day of the 2017 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on October 5, 2017

Zombie

 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Comic Con fans in costume arrive for the 1st day of the 2017 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on October 5, 2017

Harley Quinn

 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Comic Con fans in costume arrive for the 1st day of the 2017 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on October 5, 2017

Killer From 'Happy Death Day'

 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Comic Con fans in costume arrive for the 1st day of the 2017 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on October 5, 2017

The Joker

 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Comic Con fans in costume arrive for the 1st day of the 2017 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on October 5, 2017

 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Comic Con fans in costume arrive for the 1st day of the 2017 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on October 5, 2017

Michael Myers and Chucky

 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Comic Con fans in costume arrive for the 1st day of the 2017 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on October 5, 2017

Storm Trooper

 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Comic Con fans in costume arrive for the 1st day of the 2017 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on October 5, 2017

Kitana from 'Mortal Kombat'

 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Comic Con fans in costume arrive for the 1st day of the 2017 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on October 5, 2017

The Handmaid's Tale

 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Comic Con fans in costume arrive for the 1st day of the 2017 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on October 5, 2017

Little Red Riding Hood & Snow White

 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 04: A fan dressed as Steven Universe character Alexandrite attends the Steven Universe Panel during N

Alexandrite

 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Turner

Comic Con fans in costume arrive for the 1st day of the 2017 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on October 5, 2017

Twisty The Clown

 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Comic Con fans in costume arrive for the 1st day of the 2017 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on October 5, 2017

Mari from 'Neon Genesis Evangelion'

 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Comic Con fans in costume arrive for the 1st day of the 2017 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on October 5, 2017

Daenerys Targaryen

 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Comic Con fans in costume arrive for the 1st day of the 2017 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on October 5, 2017

Stranger Things

 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Comic Con fans in costume arrive for the 1st day of the 2017 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on October 5, 2017

Star Wars

 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Comic Con fans in costume arrive for the 1st day of the 2017 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on October 5, 2017

Princess Leia

 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Comic Con fans in costume arrive for the 1st day of the 2017 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on October 5, 2017

The Joker

 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Comic Con fans in costume arrive for the 1st day of the 2017 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on October 5, 2017

Mystique

 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Tags: 

User Comments

Most Popular

    Advertisement

    The Latest

    AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 07: A general view of atmosphere during weekend two, day one of Austin City Limits Music Festival at ZiACL Fest 2017

    Watch the Austin City Limits 2017 Livestream

    Hot Shots

    NY Comic Con 2017: The Coolest Cosplay (So Far)

    List

    21 New Lyrics for When You're Feeling Your Self-ie

    Hot Shots

    31 of Maluma's Sexiest Instagram Photos

    Podcast

    'Besterday' – Ep. 38: The Darkness Stop By For a Nostalgic Chat!

    New Video

    Watch Tove Lo Get Road Head From a Puppet in 'Disco Tits' Video

    Exclusive

    Fedde Le Grand Brings Euphoria Anthem With 'Wonder Years'

    Hitting The Road

    See Pink's Beautiful Trauma 2018 World Tour Dates

    Load More