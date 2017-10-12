FUSE

Photo Feature

Pink's Style Evolution: From Pop-Punk Sass to Class

With Pink's much anticipated new album 'Beautiful Trauma' about to drop on Oct. 13 and a 2018 tour to follow, we took a moment to look back on nearly 20 years of her colorful fashion

October 12, 2017
Pink at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on August 01, 1999 (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

August 1, 1999

P!NK attends the 1st Annual Teen Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

375090 27: Pink attends, August 6, 2000, at the "2000 Teen Choice Awards" in Santa Monica, CA. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Liaison)

August 6, 2000

P!NK attends the 2000 Teen Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.

Chris Weeks/Liaison

Pink at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

September 7, 2000

P!NK attends the 2000 VMAS held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Ron Galella/WireImage

382814 17: Performer Pink wins the award for "New Artist - Female of the Year," at the 2000 Billboard Music Awards December 5

December 5, 2000

P!NK wins the award for "New Artist - Female of the Year," at the 2000 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chris Weeks/Liaison

LOS ANGELES - JUNE 2: Singer Pink attends the 10th Annual MTV Movie Awards on June 2, 2001 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los

June 2, 2001

P!NK attends the 10th Annual MTV Movie Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Mya, Pink, Christina Aguilera and Lil' Kim (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

December 2, 2001

Mya, P!NK, Christina Aguilera and Lil' Kim backstage at the My VH-1 Music Awards 2001.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Pink poses backstage at the 2001 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by SGranitz/WireI

December 4, 2001

P!NK poses backstage at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

US singer Pink during a photocall at St Martin's Lane Hotel, London. The 19 year-old star is in the UK to promote her new si

January 21, 2002

P!NK during a photocall at St Martin's Lane Hotel, London, England.

Andy Butterton/PA Images via Getty Images

Pink (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage) *** Local Caption ***

February 27, 2002

P!NK in the Press Room at the 44th GRAMMY Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Pink (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

February 27, 2002

P!NK attends the 44th GRAMMY Awards BMG After-Party.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Pink during 2002 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo

August 29, 2002

P!NK arrives at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Pink during 31st Annual American Music Awards - Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Pho

November 16, 2003

P!NK during 31st Annual American Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Pink at the Leicester Square in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jon Furniss/WireImage)

January 26, 2004

P!NK attends the PEPSI Gladiator event in Leicester Square in London, United Kingdom.

Jon Furniss/WireImage

UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 26: MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS ARENA Photo of Pink, Pink plays the Manchester Evening News Arena, .....

March 26, 2004

P!NK plays the Manchester Evening News Arena in Manchester, England.

Jon Super/Redferns

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 22: (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) American singer songwriter Pink poses during a photo shoot at the

April 22, 2004

P!NK poses during a photo shoot at the W Hotel  in Woolloomooloo, in Sydney, Australia.

Marc McCormack/Newspix/Getty Images

Pink (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

February 11, 2005

P!NK attends Will.I.Am Music and RBK Group Presents a Tsunami Benefit Concert at The Avalon in Hollywood. 

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Pink at the South Street Seaport in New York City, New York (Photo by Jemal Countess/WireImage)

September 30, 2005

P!NK and Target Host a Press-Only "Meet and Greet" at South Street Seaport.

Jemal Countess/WireImage

LONDON - MAY 20: Singer Pink performs on stage during The Prince's Trust 30th Live concert held at the Tower of London on Ma

May 20, 2006

P!NK performs on stage during The Prince's Trust 30th Live concert held at the Tower of London in London, England.

Jo Hale/Getty Images

Pink (Photo by Ron Wolfson/WireImage for TV Guide Magazine)

September 27, 2006

P!NK attends the 2006 TV Guide Emmy After Party.

Ron Wolfson/WireImage for TV Guide Magazine

Pink and Lisa Marie Presley (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage for J Records)

February 10, 2007

P!NK and Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the 2007 Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Awards Party. 

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage for J Records

NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 01: Photo of PINK; performing live onstage at the Beatstad Festival (Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns)

Septemeber 1, 2007

P!NK performs live onstage at the Beatstad Festiva.

Paul Bergen/Redferns

Singer Pink arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards 2008, at Paramount Studios, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. (Photo b

September 7, 2008

P!NK arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards 2008, at Paramount Studios, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

Singer Pink at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards at Paramount Pictures Studios on September 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

September 7, 2008

P!NK performs at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, California.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

LONDON - NOVEMBER 04: Pink poses backstage at a party to celebrate the release of Pink's new album 'Funhouse' at Cafe De Par

November 4, 2008

P!NK poses backstage at a party to celebrate the release of Pink's new album 'Funhouse' at Cafe De Paris, Leicester Square in London, England.

Getty Images

MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 06: P!nk (Alecia Beth Moore) performs on stage at Olympiahalle on April 6, 2009 in Munich, Germany. (

April 6, 2009

P!NK performs on stage at Olympiahalle on April 6, 2009 in Munich, Germany.

Stefan M. Prager/Redferns

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: *Exclusive* Pink performs at Madison Square Garden during her "Funho

October 5, 2009

Pink performs at Madison Square Garden during her "Funhouse" tour in New York City.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 31: Singer Pink arrives at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010

January 31, 2010

P!NK arrives at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 01: Singer Alecia Beth Moore aka Pink attends the L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center's "An Evening With Women

May 1, 2010

P!NK attends the L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center's "An Evening With Women" at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 10: Pink arrives at a special screening of "The Lincoln Lawyer" held at ArcLight Hollywood on March 10

March 10, 2011

P!NK arrives at a special screening of "The Lincoln Lawyer" held at ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, California.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

SANTA MONICA, CA - AUGUST 06: P!nk is announced as the newest face of COVERGIRL Cosmetics at Shutters on the Beach on August

August 6, 2012

P!NK is announced as the newest face of COVERGIRL Cosmetics at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, California.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Cover Girl

PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 13: (Exclusive Coverage) P!nk performs during "The Truth About Love" tour opener at US Airways Center

February 13, 2013

P!NK performs during "The Truth About Love" tour opener at US Airways Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 13: (Exclusive Coverage) P!nk performs during "The Truth About Love" tour opener at US Airways Center

February 13, 2013

P!NK performs during "The Truth About Love" tour opener at US Airways Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Singer Pink arrives at the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Ange

January 26, 2014

P!NK arrives at the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 12: Recording Artist P!nk attends the 63rd annual BMI Pop Awards at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hote

May 12, 2015

P!NK attends the 63rd annual BMI Pop Awards at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Carey Hart,Pink are seen in Soho on September 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Alo Ceballo

September 9, 2015

Carey Hart and P!NK are seen in Soho in New York City.

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 22: Singer Pink is seen on stage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards held at the T-Mobile Arena on

May 22, 2016

Pink is seen on stage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

JB Lacroix/WireImage

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 23: Singer Pink arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere "Alice Through The Looking Glass" at the El Capitan

May 23, 2016

P!NK arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere "Alice Through The Looking Glass" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Singer Pink, Carey Hart and daughter Willow Sage Hart arrive at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards a

August 27, 2017

P!NK, Carey Hart and daughter Willow Sage Hart arrive at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

DEL MAR, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Alecia Beth Moore aka P!ink performs during KAABOO Del Mar at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Septemb

September 16, 2017

P!NK performs during KAABOO Del Mar at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on September 16, 2017 in Del Mar, California.

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

