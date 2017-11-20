FUSE

Fashion Fotos

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Heads To Shanghai: The Best Photos

From the runway in Shanghai, check out the sexiest photos from Victoria's Secret Annual Fashion Show featuring Harry Styles, Miguel and all your favorite (and hottest) models!

November 20, 2017
SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Singer Miguel and model Leomie Anderson walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fas

Miguel and Leomie Anderson

Singer Miguel and model Leomie Anderson walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Model Lameka Fox walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai

Lameka Fox

Model Lameka Fox walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Models Aiden Curtiss and Daniela Braga walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fash

Aiden Curtiss and Daniela Braga

Models Aiden Curtiss and Daniela Braga walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Barbara Fialho walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Be

Barbara Fialho

Barbara Fialho walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Harry Styles performs during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena o

​Harry Styles

Harry Styles performs during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Model Leila Nda walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at

Leila Nda

Model Leila Nda walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Model Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai

Bella Hadid

Model Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Jane Zhang performs during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena on

Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang performs during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes

Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Grace Bol walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Ar

​Grace Bol

Grace Bol walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz

​Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Martha Hunt walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz

Martha Hunt

Martha Hunt walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Miguel performs during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 20, 2017 at Merced

Miguel

Miguel performs during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 20, 2017 at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Dilone walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena

Dilone

Dilone walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Singer Harry Styles performs on the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In

Harry Styles

Singer Harry Styles performs on the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at M

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Alexinia Graham walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai a

Alexinia Graham

Alexinia Graham walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Lais Ribeiro walks the runway in the Fantasy Bra during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Sh

Lais Ribeiro

Lais Ribeiro walks the runway in the Fantasy Bra during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Jane Zhang and Samile Bermannelli walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion S

Jane Zhang and Samile Bermannelli

Jane Zhang and Samile Bermannelli walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Portuguese model Sara Sampaio presents a creation during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai on November 20,

Sara Sampaio

Portuguese model Sara Sampaio presents a creation during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai on November 20, 2017.

FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashio

Angel Taylor Hill

Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) Models Angel Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Josephine Skriver, Stella M

Angel Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Josephine Skriver, Stella Maxwell, Martha Hunt, Liu Wen and Ming Xi

Models Angel Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Josephine Skriver, Stella Maxwell, Martha Hunt, Liu Wen and Ming Xi walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Singer Jane Zhang (C) performs on the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show I

Jane Zhang

Singer Jane Zhang (C) performs on the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashi

Angel Romee Strijd

Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Models Karlie Kloss and Cindy Bruna walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion

Karlie Kloss and Cindy Bruna

Models Karlie Kloss and Cindy Bruna walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

