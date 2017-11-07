FUSE

18 Celebs Who Slay in Plaid

From kilts to knits, Harry Styles, Selena Gomez, Diddy and more know how to rock the simple-yet-iconic pattern. Head to Scotland to learn about all things plaid and tartan on 'Social Fabric' on Tues., Nov. 7 @ Midnight on Fuse

November 7, 2017
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Demi Lovato arrives at Vevo in Times Square on September 29, 2017 in New York, New York.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato arrives at Vevo in Times Square on September 29, 2017.

Josiah Kamau/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: (EXCLUSIVE) Singer/songwriter Zayn Malik visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" at Z100 Stud

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" at Z100 Studio on December 13, 2016.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Taylor Swift performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" in Times Square on October 23, 2012 in New

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs on ABC's 'Good Morning America' in Times Square on October 23, 2012.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 16: Singer Nick Jonas enters "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" taping at the Ed Sullivan Theater on J

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas enters a 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' taping at the Ed Sullivan Theater on June 16, 2016

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Gwen Stefani at the Pauley Pavilion in Westood, California (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani at the Pauley Pavilion for the 2007 Kids Choice Awards on March 31, 2007.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Selena Gomez attends the launch for the Adidas NEO clothing label held on November 20, 2012 i

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez attends the launch for the Adidas NEO clothing label held on November 20, 2012.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 30: Members of girl group TWICE attend the press showcase for their 1st Album 'Twicetagram' on

TWICE

TWICE perform at the press showcase for their 1st Album 'Twicetagram' on October 30, 2017.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Harry Styles seen at BBC Radio 2 Studios promoting his new album on May 12, 2017 in London, Englan

Harry Styles

Harry Styles seen at BBC Radio 2 Studios promoting his debut self-titled album on May 12, 2017.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: (EDITORS NOTE: Mandatory Credit: Getty Images for MTV Crashes Glasgow) P Diddy and Diddy

Diddy

Diddy performs during 'MTV Crashes Glasgow - headlined by Diddy-Dirty Money' at The Old Fruit Market on September 29, 2010.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for MTV)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: (L-R) Mike Dirnt Billie Joe Armstrong and Tre Cool of Green Day attend 15th Annual MTV Mu

Green Day

Green Day attend 15th Annual MTV Music Video Awards on September 10, 1998.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

TOKYO - SEPTEMBER 14: Avril Lavigne attends her apparel brand "AbbeyDAWN" fashion show at Laforet Harajuku on September 14, 2

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne attends her apparel brand "AbbeyDAWN" fashion show at Laforet Harajuku on September 14, 2008.

Jun Sato/ WireImage

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 24: Sunmi of girl group Wonder Girls attends the 'ASH X Filip Pagowski' Collaboration Photocall

Sunmi

Sunmi attends the 'ASH X Filip Pagowski' Collaboration Photocall  on October 24, 2017.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Macklemore is seen performing at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on September 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, Ca

Macklemore

Macklemore perform at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on September 26, 2017.

BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

LONDON, ENGLAND - 1975: English rock singer Rod Stewart performing live on stage circa 1975 in London, England. (Photo by A

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart performing live on stage circa 1975.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 01: Photo of PRODIGY (Photo by Phil Dent/Redferns)

Keith Flint of Prodigy

An undated photo of Keith Flint from Prodigy.

Phil Dent/Redferns

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 08: TEXAS The Sex Pistols performing live onstage at Randy's Rodeo Nightclub, San Antonio, during fin

The Sex Pistols

Johnny Rotten and Steve Jones of The Sex Pistols performing live onstage at Randy's Rodeo Nightclub, San Antonio, during their final tour on January 8, 1978.

Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

Axl Rose, Guns N Roses, Feyenoord Stadion (De Kuip), Rotterdam, Holland, 23/06/1992. (Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)

Axl Rose

Axl Rose of Guns N Roses performs in Rotterdam, Holland, on June 23, 1992.

Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Scottish pop group the Bay City Rollers, circa 1975. Left to right: Eric Faulkner, Les McKeown, Alan Longmuir, Stuart 'Woody'

Bay City Rollers

Scottish pop group the Bay City Rollers circa 1975.

Michael Ochs Archives /Getty Images

