FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Fashion Fotos

14 Musicians Who Can Rock Fedoras

It isn't easy to master, but Niall Horan, Christina Aguilera, Mayer Hawthorne and more have been rocking this classic accessory for years. Learn more about the art of the fedora on the premiere of 'Social Fabric' on Tues., Nov. 7 @ Midnight on Fuse featuring hat maker to the stars Gladys Tamez, Mayer Hawthorne and more

November 7, 2017
Justin Timberlake at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2003 - Arrivals at Ocean Terminal Arena in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2003 hosted by Christina Aguilera on November 6, 2003.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 03: Singer Mayer Hawthorne attends the GQ 20th Anniversary Men Of The Year Party at Chateau Marmo

Mayer Hawthorne

Mayer Hawthorne attends the GQ 20th Anniversary Men Of The Year Party at Chateau Marmont on December 3, 2015.

Mike Windle/Getty Images for GQ Magazine

INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 05: Ty Dolla Sign attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcast live on Turner's TBS, TNT,

Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcast live on Turner's TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 5, 2017.

C Flanigan/Getty Images

MAC Launches New Ad Campaign in New York NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 11: Musician Christina Aguilera attends the MAC press conference

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera attends the MAC press conference at Gotham Hall during the 2004 Olympus Fashion Week February 11, 2004.

Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 30: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Niall Horan Visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" at Z100 Studio on May 30,

Niall Horan

Niall Horan Visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" at Z100 Studio on May 30, 2017.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

NEWARK, NJ - AUGUST 05: Singer Ne-Yo attends Black Girls Rock at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on August 5, 2017 in Newa

Ne-Yo

Ne-Yo attends Black Girls Rock at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on August 5, 2017.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace attends the 1995 Billboard Music Awards in New York Cit

Notorious B.I.G.

Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace attends the 1995 Billboard Music Awards in New York City on December 6, 1995.

L. Busacca/WireImage

Britney Spears during MTV Bash - Carson Daly at Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff K

Britney Spears

Britney Spears posing during MTV Bash on June 28, 2003.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: (STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones perform live at 02 Arena on No

Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger performs live at 02 Arena on November 25, 2012.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Actor Andre Benjamin arrives to the "Semi-Pro" Los Angeles premiere at the Mann Village Theatre on February 19, 2008 in Westw

Andre 3000

Andre 3000 arrives to the 'Semi-Pro' Los Angeles premiere at the Mann Village Theatre on February 19, 2008.

Steve Granitz

Notorious B.I.G. Tribute Featuring Mos Def and M.O.P. at BB King - March 9, 2004 Mos Def (Photo by Brad Barket/WireImage)

Mos Def

Mos Def performs at the Notorious B.I.G. Tribute on March 9, 2004.

Brad Barket/WireImage

Frank Sinatra (1915-1998), US singer and actor, dressed in a brown jacket, brown fedora, white shirt and a red-and-black tie,

Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra circa 1955.

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Celine Dion 71st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals (Photo by Jim Smeal/WireImage)

Celine Dion

Celine Dion arrives at the 71st Annual Academy Awards on March 21, 1999.

Jim Smeal/WireImage

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 06: Multiple Grammy? winning singer/songwriter Jason Mraz poses for a photo backstage at the 2012

Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz poses for a photo backstage at the 2012 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at President's Park on December 6, 2012.

Paul Morigi/WireImage

Tags: 

User Comments

Most Popular

    Advertisement

    The Latest

    Fashion Fotos

    18 Celebs Who Slay in Plaid

    Fashion Fotos

    14 Musicians Who Can Rock Fedoras

    SANTA MONICA, CA - AUGUST 24: GloZell Green attends the Streamy Awards Nominations Announcement Event on August 24, 2016 in List

    GloZell's 10 Best Moments Caught on Video

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: Lizzo performs onstage during Day 1 of The Meadows Music & Arts Festival at Citi Field on SeptePlaylist

    10 Must-Know Lizzo Songs

    NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Jay Z speaks onstage the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016 at Barclays CNews

    See Jay-Z's Reaction To Meek Mill's Prison Sentence

    INDIO, CA - APRIL 17: Sia performs on day 3 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Joke's On You!

    Sia Beats Paparazzi's Game By Posting Her Own Nude Photo

    Web Exclusive

    'Social Fabric' Styles: Howie Nicholsby & The Case for Kilts

    NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Rihanna performs onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August List

    13 of Rihanna's Most Badass Rap Moments

    Load More