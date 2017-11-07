14 Musicians Who Can Rock Fedoras

Fuse NewsLetter
Keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our newsletter.*required
It isn't easy to master, but Niall Horan, Christina Aguilera, Mayer Hawthorne and more have been rocking this classic accessory for years. Learn more about the art of the fedora on the premiere of 'Social Fabric' on Tues., Nov. 7 @ Midnight on Fuse featuring hat maker to the stars Gladys Tamez, Mayer Hawthorne and more
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Mike Windle/Getty Images for GQ Magazine
C Flanigan/Getty Images
Matthew Peyton/Getty Images
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
L. Busacca/WireImage
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Steve Granitz
Brad Barket/WireImage
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
Jim Smeal/WireImage
Paul Morigi/WireImage
User Comments