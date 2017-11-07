Fashion Fotos

14 Musicians Who Can Rock Fedoras

It isn't easy to master, but Niall Horan, Christina Aguilera, Mayer Hawthorne and more have been rocking this classic accessory for years. Learn more about the art of the fedora on the premiere of 'Social Fabric' on Tues., Nov. 7 @ Midnight on Fuse featuring hat maker to the stars Gladys Tamez, Mayer Hawthorne and more