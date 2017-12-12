FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Best of 2017

The 25 Best Magazine Covers of 2017

From Colin Kaepernick's Person of the Year 'GQ' cover to Nicki Minaj's sexy 'Paper' shoot plus Rihanna as Nefertiti for 'Vogue Arabia,' these are the magazines that caught eyes on newsstands and beyond

December 12, 2017

Jay-Z

T Magazine 

December 3, 2017

T Magazine

Hayley Williams

Fader

July/August 2017

Fader

Frank Ocean

i-D

Winter 2017

i-D

Cardi B

New York Magazine

November 13, 2017

New York Magazine

Colin Kaepernick

GQ

Decemeber 2017

GQ

Lady Gaga

Harper's Bazaar

January 2017

Harper's Bazaar

Nicki Minaj

Paper Magazine

Winter 2017

Paper Magazine

The Rock

GQ

June 2017

GQ

Broad City

Nylon

August 2017

Nylon

Harry Styles

Rolling Stone

May 4, 2017

Rolling Stone

Emma Watson

Vanity Fair

April 2017

Vanity Fair

DJ Khaled

XXL

Spring 2017

XXL

RuPaul

Paper Magazine

Summer 2017

Paper Magazine

Buffy Reunion

Entertainment Weekly

April 7/14, 2017

Entertainment Weekly

Selena Gomez

Billboard

December 9, 2017

Billboard

Chance the Rapper

Teen Vogue

Summer 2017

Teen Vogue

Kim Kardashian & North West

Interview Magazine

September 2017

Interview Magazine

POTD - Inside - Billboard Grammy Preview Cover

Grammy Preview

Billboard

Winter 2017

Billboard

Kendrick Lamar

Variety

November 2017

Variety

Paris Jackson

Rolling Stone

February 9, 2017

Rolling Stone

Rihanna

Vogue Arabia

November 2017

Vogue Arabia

Miley Cyrus

Billboard

May 13-19, 2017

Billboard

Star Wars

Vanity Fair

Summer 2017

Vanity Fair

Zendaya

Allure

January 2017

Allure

The Silence Breakers

Time Magazine

December 18, 2017

Time Magazine

Tags: 

User Comments

Most Popular

    Advertisement

    The Latest

    Ho Ho Ho

    Watch Harry Styles Give James Corden a Big Kiss on Christmas 'Carpool Karaoke'

    Best of 2017

    The 25 Best Magazine Covers of 2017

    INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Rapper G-Eazy performs onstage during the Real 92.3 Real Show at The Forum on November 18, 2017Hitting The Road

    See G-Eazy's 2018 'The Beautiful & Damned Tour'Dates

    Best of 2017

    26 Photos That Prove Dua Lipa is Actually A Model

    Music BFFs

    Watch SZA & Chance The Rapper Perform 'Child's Play' in NYC

    INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Rapper Cardi B performs onstage during the Real 92.3 Real Show at The Forum on November 18, 201Best of 2017

    13 Great Cardi B Songs That Aren’t 'Bodak Yellow'

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Cardi B backstage at Revolution Live on September 25, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Best of 2017

    17 Times Cardi B Owned Twitter in 2017

    December 2017

    Photo of the Day: A Very Gaga Christmas

    Load More