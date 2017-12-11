FUSE

Best of 2017

17 Head-Turning Red Carpet Looks From Cardi B

All week we are honoring Fuse's Breakout Artists of 2017, and today we start with Bronx's own Cardi B. Since coming into the spotlight with "Bodak Yellow," Cardi graced red carpets and events with unforgettable style that keep us wanting more

December 11, 2017
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball

Cardi B attends Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 14, 2017 in New York City. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation

Laquan Smith Presentation

Cardi B attends Laquan Smith Presentation September 2016 during New York Fashion Week on September 14, 2016 in New York City. 

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Fenty Puma Show

Cardi B attends the Fenty Puma by Rihanna show during New York Fashion Week at the 69th Regiment Armory on September 10, 2017 in New York City. 

Paul Morigi/WireImage

SXSW 2017

Cardi B attends Day 9 of the 2017 SXSW Conference And Festivals on March 18, 2017 in Austin, Texas. 

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

VH1's Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night Concert

Hennessy and Cardi B attend the 2016 VH1's Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night concert at Kings Theatre on December 2, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. 

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Christian Siriano Fashion Show

Cardi B poses backstage at the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 9, 2017 in New York City. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

MOBO Awards

Cardi B attends the MOBO Awards at First Direct Arena Leeds on November 29, 2017 in Leeds, England. 

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Kia STYLE360 at NYFW

Cardi B attends Kia STYLE360 Hosts Row A Seat 4 Collection SS17 by Frontrow NYFW on September 14, 2016 in New York City. 

Thomas Concordia/WireImage Style360

TIDAL X

Cardi B attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL

Tanduay Rum Partnership

Cardi B attends the Tanduay Rum partnership with Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets celebration on March 12, 2017 in New York City. 

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tanduay Rum

BET Hop Hop Awards 2016

Cardi B attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 Green Carpet at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 17, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Prince Williams/Wireimage

2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Cardi B attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2017 BET Awards

Cardi B attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

E11EVEN in Miami

Cardi B arrives at E11EVEN on November 22, 2017 in Miami, Florida. 

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for E11EVEN

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017

Cardi B attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. 

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

From Blitz To Hits 6th Anniversary Celebration

Cardi B attends From Blitz To Hits 6th Anniversary Celebration at Stage 48 on August 16, 2016 in New York City. 

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Music Choice in NYC

Cardi B visits Music Choice on April 26, 2016 in New York City. 

Rob Kim/Getty Images

