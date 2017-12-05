FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Yee-Haw!

The Best of Celebrity Cowboy-Boot Fashion

From blinged-out boots to the traditional cut, stars love rocking cowboy boots as unique as they are. Check out our favorite looks and look out for a deeper exploration on the global appeal of the boot on a new episode of 'Social Fabric,' on Fuse, Tuesday at Midnight

December 5, 2017
LAS VEGAS - MAY 14: Musician Taylor Swift performs onstage during the first ever Academy Of Country Music New Artists' Show

T​aylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs during the Academy Of Country Music New Artists' Show Party for a Cause, benefiting the ACM Charitable Fund on May 14, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out some of our favorite looks spotted in Nashville and Hollywood, and look out for a deeper exploration of the global appeal of the cowboy boot on the new episode of Social Fabric on Fuse, Tuesday at Midnight. 

Find Fuse in your area with our Channel Finder.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Miley Cyrus (L) and Madonna during Miley Cyrus: MTV Unplugged at Sunset Gower

Miley Cyrus & Madonna

Miley Cyrus and Madonna during Miley Cyrus: MTV Unplugged at Sunset Gower Studios on January 28, 2014 in Hollywood, California. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Tom Hanks" Episode 1708 -- Pictured: Musical guest Lady Gaga performs on October 22, 2016 -- (Photo b

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga performs live on 'Saturday Night Live' on October 22, 2016.

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 07: Actor Millie Bobby Brown poses in the press room at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown poses in the press room at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 28: Actor Zac Efron and Actress Vanessa Hudgens arrive at Nickelodeon's 2009 Kids' Choice Awards at

Vanessa Hudgens

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens arrive at Nickelodeon's 2009 Kids' Choice Awards at the Pauley Pavilion on March 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Jeremy Scott attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood

Jeremy Scott

Jeremy Scott attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 09: Actress Krysten Ritter leaves the Sirius XM Studio on April 9, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Ra

Krysten Ritter

Krysten Ritter leaves the Sirius XM Studio on April 9, 2012 in New York City.

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO -- Episode Olympic Show #7-- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Dolly Parton arrives on February 21, 2006

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton arrives at The Tonight Show With Jay Leno on February 21, 2006.

Dave Bjerke/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Model Sharam Diniz walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret 2012 Fashion Show on November 7

Sharam Diniz

Model Sharam Diniz walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret 2012 Fashion Show on November 7, 2012 in New York City.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SWAROVSKI ELEMENTS

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Katy Perry attends the 51st Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April

Katy Perry

Katy Perry attends the 51st Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Actress Kate Bosworth is seen on November 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by SMXRF/Star M

Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth is seen on November 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

INDIO, CA - APRIL 24: Musician Kacey Musgraves performs at the Stagecoach Country music festival at The Empire Polo Club on

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves performs at the Stagecoach Country music festival at The Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2015 in Indio, California.

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Jessica Simpson *** EXCLUSIVE *** (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

​Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson backstage at the 32nd Annual People's Choice Awards on January 10, 2006.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO -- Episode 4518 -- Pictured: Musical guest Wilmer Valderrama performs on August 28, 2013 -- (P

Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama performs on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno on August 28, 2013.

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Destiny's Child, whose album 'Survivor' was released today, pose for a photo during Hip Hop Week on MTV's TRL, a special week

Destiny's Child

Destiny's Child pose for a photo during Hip Hop Week on MTV's TRL at the MTV studios in New York City on May 1, 2001.

Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Sheryl Crow (outfit by Henry Duarte) arrives at the 44th annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Image

​Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow arrives at the 44th annual Grammy Awards.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Robert Rodriguez arrives at the NCLR 2012 ALMA Awards held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Sept

Robert Rodriguez

Robert Rodriguez arrives at the NCLR 2012 ALMA Awards held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on September 16, 2012 in Pasadena, California. 

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

INDIO, CA - MAY 01: Musician Carrie Underwood performs onstage during 2011 Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival a

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 2011 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on May 1, 2011 in Indio, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Britney Spears (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Performs on 'The Today Show' on June 30, 2000.

James Devaney/WireImage

Madonna performing in New York City at Roseland. November 5, 2000 (Photo: Frank Micelotta/

Madonna

Madonna performs onstage in New York City at Roseland on November 5, 2000.                 

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Ashley Tisdale (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage)

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale attends 'The Greatest Game Ever Played' Los Angeles Premiere on September 25, 2005.

Mark Sullivan/WireImage

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Actress Alia Shawkat attends the "Search Party" scavenger hunt at Vulture Festival Los Angeles

Alia Shawkat

Alia Shawkat attends the "Search Party" scavenger hunt at Vulture Festival Los Angeles at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on November 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Tags: 

User Comments

Most Popular

    Advertisement

    The Latest

    Yee-Haw!

    The Best of Celebrity Cowboy-Boot Fashion

    House Of CardsNews

    'House of Cards' Moves on With Final Season, Robin Wright to Take Lead Role

    LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Camila Cabello performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on N2018 Takeover

    Camila Cabello Reveals Debut Album Release Date

    So Social

    BTS, Seventeen, Camila Cabello Are Twitter's Buzziest Artists in 2017

    SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MARCH 26: Melanie Martinez performs live on stage during day two of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de INews

    See Melanie Martinez's Response to Former Best Friend's Rape Allegations

    ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Artist Sevyn Streeter performs on stage during the 2017 Pure Heat Community Festival at PiedmontPlaylist

    10 Must-Know Sevyn Streeter Songs

    Interview

    PnB Rock Reveals Upcoming Drake Collaborations

    PnB eating tacos in the YouTube Diner Studio November 14, 2017Hunger and Flow

    PnB Rock Talks 'Catch These Vibes' & Freestyles About Tacos

    Load More