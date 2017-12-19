FUSE

Fashion Shots

Frankie Grande's Style Evolution

In a style uniquely his own, check out Frankie Grande's ever-changing fashions throughout the years. You can catch Frankie Grande on a new episode of 'Trivial Takedown' tonight at 11PM on Fuse!

December 19, 2017
Actor Frankie James Grande poses at The Arrivals for The Opening Night of The New Musical A Catered Affair on Broadway at The

April 17, 2008

Frankie Grande poses during the opening night of the musical 'A Catered Affair' at The Walter Kerr Theater on April 17, 2008 in New York City.

Don't forget to watch the new episode of Trivial Takedown where Frankie Grande goes head to head with Mamrie Hart tonight (Dec. 19) at 11PM on Fuse! But before then, watch the pair play one round of a pre-showdown and find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Frankie J. Grande attends the ''Heroes Of Haiti'' Hollywood fundraiser for 'Can-Do.org' at Cap

February 25, 2010

Frankie Grande attends the ''Heroes Of Haiti'' Hollywood fundraiser for 'Can-Do.org' at Capitol City on February 25, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. 

Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage

Frankie Grande attends the opening night of RED on Broadway at the Golden Theatre on April 1, 2010 in New York City. (Photo b

April 1, 2010

Frankie Grande attends the opening night of RED on Broadway at the Golden Theatre on April 1, 2010 in New York City. 

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Ariana and Frankie Grande arrive for the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California February

February 13, 2011

Ariana and Frankie Grande arrive for the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. 

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Frankie Grande attends the Creative Coalition & friends celebration of the Broadway show "Born Yesterday" at the Nat Sherman

April 14, 2011

Frankie Grande attends the Creative Coalition & friends celebration of the Broadway show "Born Yesterday" at the Nat Sherman Flagship Store on April 14, 2011 in New York City. 

Steve Mack/FilmMagic

PALM SPRINGS, CA - APRIL 26: Frankie Grande attends Jeffrey Sanker Presents the 25th White Party Anniversary at Palm Springs

April 26, 2014

Frankie Grande attends Jeffrey Sanker Presents the 25th White Party Anniversary at Palm Springs Convention Center on April 26, 2014 in Palm Springs, California. 

Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: TV personality Frankie J. Grande attends the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A.

November 23, 2014

Frankie Grande attends the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Frankie Grande attends 2014 Billboard Women In Music Luncheon at Cipriani Wall Street on Decembe

December 12, 2014

Frankie Grande attends 2014 Billboard Women In Music Luncheon at Cipriani Wall Street on December 12, 2014 in New York City. 

John Lamparski/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: TV Personality/Actor Frankie Grande attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Cent

February 8, 2015

Frankie Grande attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 18: Frankie J. Grande walks the runway at the Malan Breton fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion

February 18, 2015

Frankie Grande walks the runway at the Malan Breton fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall at The Pavilion at Lincoln Center on February 18, 2015 in New York City. 

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: Frankie Grande attends the MTV 2015 Upfront presentation on April 21, 2015 in New York City. (Phot

April 21, 2015

Frankie Grande attends the MTV 2015 Upfront presentation on April 21, 2015 in New York City. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Reality TV personality, Frankie Grande poses for a portrait at the Logo TV's "Trailblazers" at the Cathedral of St. John the

June 25, 2015

Frankie Grande poses for a portrait at the Logo TV's 'Trailblazers' at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine on June 25, 2015 in New York City. 

Megan Mack/Getty Images Portrait

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Frankie J. Grande attends the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 20

August 30, 2015

Frankie Grande attends the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Frankie Grande attends the after-party for "Mamma Mia!" Broadway final performance at The Broa

September 12, 2015

Frankie Grande attends the after-party for 'Mamma Mia!' Broadway final performance at The Broadhurst Theatre on September 12, 2015 in New York City. 

Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 18: Frankie Grande attends the Marco Marco Spring/Summer 2016 collection 4 held at The Reef on Oct

October 18, 2015

Frankie Grande attends the Marco Marco Spring/Summer 2016 collection 4 held at The Reef on October 18, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: TV personality Frankie J. Grande attends the People's Choice Awards 2016 at Microsoft Theater

January 6, 2016

Frankie Grande attends the People's Choice Awards 2016 at Microsoft Theater on January 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 28: Frankie Grande attends the 21st Annual HRC National Dinner at the Washington Convention Center

October 28, 2017

Frankie Grande attends the 21st Annual HRC National Dinner at the Washington Convention Center on October 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

