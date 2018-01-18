FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Rawr XD

19 Classic Emo Looks That Will Take You Back to Your Hot Topic Days

From studded belts to messy jet-black hair, these looks will give you all the angsty nostalgic feels

January 18, 2018
MIAMI BEACH, FL - MARCH 12: Rock group All-American Rejects stand backstage during a taping for "MTV Spring Break 2003" at t

All-American Rejects

All-American Rejects backstage during a taping for 'MTV Spring Break 2003' at the Surfcomber Hotel March 12, 2003 in Miami Beach, Florida. 

Scott Gries/Getty Images

The Used performing at Hammerstein Ballroom on Tuesday night, August 30, 2005.This image:Bert McCracken (center, vocal), Quin

The Used

The Used performs at Hammerstein Ballroom on August 30, 2005. 

Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images

MIAMI - JUNE 24: Hunter Lamb, Josh Farro, Haley Williams, Jeremy Davis, and Zac Farrro of Paramore pose for photos during th

Paramore

Paramore pose backstage for photos during the Vans Warped Tour on June 24, 2006 in Miami, Florida. 

Ralph Notaro/Getty Images

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: Singer Jared Leto of "30 Seconds To Mars" (R) and Tom DeLonge "Angels and Airwaves" pose backstage at

Jared Leto & Tom DeLonge

Jared Leto and Tom DeLonge pose backstage at the mtvU Woodie Awards 2006 at the Roseland Ballroom October 25, 2006 in New York City. 

Scott Gries/Getty Images

MEXICO CITY - OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Musicians Tomo Milicivitch, Jared Leto, and Shannon Leto from the band "30 Seconds to Mars"

30 Seconds to Mars

30 Seconds to Mars arrive at the Los Premios MTV Latin America 2007 at the Palacio De Los Deportes October 18, 2007 in Mexico City, Mexico. 

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 26: Paramore visit MTV's TRL Studios in Times Square on November 26, 2007 (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImag

Paramore

Paramore visits MTV's TRL Studios in Times Square on November 26, 2007. 

Theo Wargo/WireImage

POMPANO BEACH FL - FEBRUARY 19 : Ray Toro, Mikey Way, Gerard Way, Frank Iero and Matt Pelissier of My Chemical Romance pose d

My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance pose during a portrait session on February 19, 2005 in Pompano Beach, Florida. 

Larry Marano/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS - JULY 03: The members of the rock group Hawthorne Heights (L-R), guitarist Casey Calvert, drummer Eron Bucciarell

Hawthorne Heights

Hawthorne Heights pose backstage before performing at the Red White & Boom Independence Day festival at Desert Breeze Park July 3, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

UNIONDALE, NY - MAY 18: (L-R) Ronnie Westwood, Elias Reidy, Joey Westwood, Jon Wilkes and Duke Kitchens of Red Jumpsuit Appa

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus pose in the press room at Z100's Zootopia at Nassau Coliseum on May 18, 2007 in Uniondale, New York. 

Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images

MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 01: Singer/guitarist Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance and singer/guitarist Jared Leto of 30 Seco

Gerard Way & Jared Leto

Gerard Way and Jared Leto backstage during the 2007 MTV Europe Music Awards held at the Olympiahalle on November 1, 2007 in Munich, Germany. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Dave Grohl of The Foo Fighters and Jared Leto of 30 Seconds to Mars (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Dave Grohl & Jared Leto

Dave Grohl and Jared Leto during KROQ's Almost Acoustic Christmas 2006 on December 9, 2006. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ray Toro, Gerard Way, Frank Iero, Mikey Way and Bob Bryar of My Chemical Romance (Photo by Carley Margolis/FilmMagic)

My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance Visits Fuse's 'Daily Download' on November 24, 2004. 

Carley Margolis/FilmMagic

Ryan Ross of Panic! At The Disco and Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage for Teen Vogue)

Ryan Ross & Pete Wentz

Ryan Ross and Pete Wentz attend the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party on September 21, 2006. 

John Shearer/WireImage for Teen Vogue

Fall Out Boy during MTV Video Music Awards Latin America 2006 - Red Carpet at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy during MTV Video Music Awards Latin America 2006 at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bayside during Bayside, T- Pain and The Bravery Visit FUSE's "The Sauce" - April 9, 2007 at FUSE Studios in New York City, N

Bayside

Bayside poses for photos at FUSE Studios in New York City on April 9, 2007. 

M. Von Holden/WireImage

Brent Wilson, Ryan Ross, Brendon Urie and Spencer Smith from band 'Panic! At the Disco' (Photo by Shawn Ehlers/WireImage)

Panic! At the Disco

Panic! At The Disco visits MTV2's 'T-Minus Rock' on February 8, 2006. 

Shawn Ehlers/WireImage

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Adam Lazzara of Taking Back Sunday and Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance (Photo by Theo Warg

Adam Lazzara & Gerard Way

Adam Lazzara and Gerard Way pose for photos backstage during K-Rock's Concert for Tsunami Relief on January 12, 2005. 

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance during Aol Music LIVE! Presents My Chemical Romance at the House of Blues - October 31, 200

My Chemical Romance

Chemical Romance performs during Aol Music LIVE! at the House of Blues on October 31, 2006. 

Matthew Simmons/WireImage for AOL Music

The Used during Fuse Fangoria Chainsaw Awards - Arrivals at Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo

The Used

The Used during Fuse Fangoria Chainsaw Awards - Arrivals at Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic) 

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Tags: 

User Comments

Most Popular

    Advertisement

    The Latest

    First of All

    Todrick Hall Reveals First Big Paycheck, Why Unfollowing Beyonce Is 'Blasphemous'

    Rawr XD

    19 Classic Emo Looks That Will Take You Back to Your Hot Topic Days

    Podcast

    'Besterday' – Ep. 43: All About '00s Emo

    Fuse Original

    #TBT 2013: Fall Out Boy Talk Hiatus & Long-Lasting Impact of 'Take This to Your Grave'

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Singer Troye Sivan attends Spotify's inaugural Secret Genius Awards at Vibiana Cathedral on NHot Song

    Troye Sivan's 'Good Side' Shines Through on New Song: Listen

    FRANCE - JULY 09: The close - up of Rock band "Fall Out Boy" in Paris, France on July 09th, 2006. (Photo by Jerome DOMINE/GWe <3 Emo

    12 Fall Out Boy Lyrics to Perfectly Caption Your Emo Myspace Pic

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Offset of Migos performs onstage at night three of the STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by SpriteQueer

    Migos' Offset Is in Trouble for His 'Queer' Lyric: Read His Statement

    In-Depth

    Watch Justin Timberlake's Video for New Song 'Supplies'

    Load More