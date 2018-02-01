FUSE

Photos: The Faces of Future Black History

Fuse celebrates Black History Month by spotlighting outspoken Black musicians, creators and more who we think are the future of Black history and culture. These are the faces of Future Black History.

February 1, 2018
Joey Bada$$

Joey Bada$$

"His appreciation for that classic ‘90s rap flow and production is very genuine and helps a younger audience understand the roots of the culture..."

Read our full spotlight.

Ollie Millington/Redferns via Getty Images

SZA

SZA

"SZA stands proud as a musician who is unapologetically her style and found the greatest success of her career (so far) by embracing the uniqueness that is her..."

Read our full spotlight.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Khalid

Khalid

"When he was just a teenager,  Khalid released his debut album American Teen to fanfare, and it surprised many people when it started inside the top 10..."

Read our full spotlight.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty

"Lil Yachty’s striking charisma, confidence and optimism have lifted the 20-year-old rapper to continuing success he has today..."

Read our full spotlight.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Cardi B

Cardi B

"The NYC hip-hop superstar has been building a name for herself on social media and on TV for a few years now, but 2017 saw her finally properly launch a mainstream music career..."

Read our full spotlight.

John Shearer/Getty Images

21 Savage

21 Savage

"...he scored two top five albums in the second half of 2017, which also speaks to how prolific he is and how hard he works..."

Read our full spotlight.

Prince Williams/WireImage

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert

"His own follow-up single “XO Tour Llif3" ended up breaking into the top 10, and his debut album Luv Is Rage 2 debuted at No. 1..."

Read our full spotlight.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kyle

"Named to last year's coveted XXL Freshman Class, Kyle has been on the come up since his debut single  "iSpy" topped the rap charts last year..."

Read our full spotlight.

Jatnna Nuñez for Fuse

Vince Staples

Vince Staples

"What makes Vince Staples stand out among the troves of rappers in this generation is his straight up, no-frills style..."

Read our full spotlight.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Ty Dolla $ign

"The Los Angeles artist has been around since the mid-‘00s, but 2017 found him completely owning his unique style..."

Read our full spotlight.

Jatnna Nuñez for Fuse

Big Freedia

Big Freedia

"Big Freedia's '90s debut on the bounce scene represented a part of the larger movement of black and LGBTQ performers gaining notoriety and respect in new music scenes that continues to today..."

Read our full spotlight.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

