GRAMMYs 2018

2018 GRAMMYs: Can't-Miss Looks From The Red Carpet

Here are all that outfits that made us go OMG

January 28, 2018
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Miley Cyrus attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Ja

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Cardi B attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January

Cardi B

Cardi B attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist SZA attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28

SZA

SZA attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Lady Gaga attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Elton John attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Janu

Elton John

Elton John attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Daddy Yankee attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on J

Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

John Shearer/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Common attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January

Common

Common attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Ashanti attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Januar

Ashanti

Ashanti attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist/actor Nick Jonas attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Actor/recording artist Hailee Steinfeld attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square G

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Model Chrissy Teigen and recording artist John Legend attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Mad

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Tyler, the Creator attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garde

Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madi

Donald Glover

Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Kesha attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New Y

Kesha

Kesha attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

John Shearer/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Shaggy and Sting, white rose details, attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at M

Shaggy & Sting

Shaggy and Sting attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Camila Cabello attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Rita Ora attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Janua

Rita Ora

Rita Ora attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Sam Smith attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Janu

Sam Smith

Sam Smith attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Logic attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January

Logic

Logic attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

John Shearer/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Khalid attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January

Khalid

Khalid attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Jaden Smith attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

John Shearer/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Bebe Rexha attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Kelly Clarkson, white rose detail, attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madi

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson, white rose detail, attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Janelle Monae attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

John Shearer/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Lil Uzi Vert attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on J

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Luis Fonsi and model Agueda Lopez attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madiso

Luis Fonsi & Águeda López

Luis Fonsi and Águeda López attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Andrew Taggart (L) and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers attend the 60th Annual GRA

The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Willow Sage Hart and recording artist Pink attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square

Pink & Willow

Willow Sage Hart and Pink attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Lana Del Rey attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on J

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

John Shearer/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Big Sean attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Janua

Big Sean

Big Sean attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist 6LACK attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January

6LACK

6LACK attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Maren Morris attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on J

Maren Morris

Maren Morris attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Kirstin Maldonado (L) and Scott Hoying of Pentatonix attend the 60th Annual GRA

Pentatonix

Kirstin Maldonado and Scott Hoying of Pentatonix attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

John Shearer/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Kali Uchis attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan

Kali Uchis

Kali Uchis attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Tony Bennett attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on J

Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists El-P (L) and Killer Mike of Run The Jewels attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Run The Jewels

Run The Jewels attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist D.R.A.M. attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Janua

D.R.A.M.

D.R.A.M. attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

John Shearer/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Eve attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28

Eve

Eve attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

John Shearer/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Lisa Loeb attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Janu

Lisa Loeb

Lisa Loeb attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

John Shearer/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Actor Karen Martínez (L) and recording artist Juanes attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madis

Karen Martínez & Juanes

Karen Martínez and Juanes attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

John Shearer/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: TV personality Coco Austin (L) and recording artist-actor Ice-T attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awa

Coco & Ice-T

Coco Austin and Ice-T attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Gary Clark Jr. attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on

Gary Clark Jr.

Gary Clark Jr. attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

John Shearer/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: (Back, L-R) Recording artists Zachary Scott Carothers, Zoe Manville, Jason Wade Sechrist, (front

Portugal. The Man

Portugal. The Man attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Ne-Yo attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 2

Ne-Yo

Ne-Yo attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

John Shearer/Getty Images

