Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello & More: The BRIT Awards Red Carpet

Fuse NewsLetter
Keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our newsletter.*required
Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran and more shine on the BRIT Awards red carpet. See all the looks!
Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
John Phillips/Getty Images
Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
John Phillips/Getty Images
John Phillips/Getty Images
Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
John Phillips/Getty Images
Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
User Comments