2018 BRIT Awards

Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello & More: The BRIT Awards Red Carpet

Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran and more shine on the BRIT Awards red carpet. See all the looks!

February 21, 2018
Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. 

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

HAIM

HAIM

HAIM attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. 

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. 

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. 

John Phillips/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. 

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Little Mix

Little Mix

Little Mix attend The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. 

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. 

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. 

John Phillips/Getty Images

Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. 

John Phillips/Getty Images

Cheryl & Liam Payne

Cheryl & Liam Payne

Cheryl and Liam Payne attend The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. 

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. 

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Stefflon Don

Stefflon Don

Stefflon Don attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

MNEK

MNEK

MNEK attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. 

John Phillips/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. 

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Emma Bunton

Emma Bunton

Emma Bunton attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. 

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Rita Ora

Rita Ora

Rita Ora attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. 

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. 

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Ella Eyre

Ella Eyre

Ella Eyre attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. 

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

