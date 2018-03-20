FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Thanks For The Memories

Fifth Harmony Through the Years

From 'X Factor' young'uns to the powerhouse divas we know and love, look back at all the good times we will always cherish with the biggest American girl group of this decade

March 20, 2018
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 06: X Factor finalists Fifth Harmony arrive at FOX's "The X Factor" viewing party at Mixology101

December 6, 2012

X Factor finalists Fifth Harmony arrive at FOX's "The X Factor" viewing party at Mixology101 & Planet Dailies on December 6, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. 

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 05: Ally Brooke Hernandez, Camila Cabello, Dinah Jane Hansen, Normani Hamilton and Lauren Jauregui of F

August 5, 2013

Fifth Harmony visits 'FOX & Friends' on August 5, 2013 in New York City. 

Charles Norfleet/FilmMagic

SANTA MONICA, CA - OCTOBER 20: Fifth Harmony arrive at Hub Network's First Annual Halloween Bash at Barker Hangar on October

October 20, 2013

Fifth Harmony arrive at Hub Network's First Annual Halloween Bash at Barker Hangar on October 20, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. 

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Singers Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Hamilt

November 13, 2013

Fifth Harmony pose at the Lord & Taylor Flagship Holiday Window Unveiling on November 13, 2013 in New York City. 

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Lord & Taylor

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 10: Singers Normani Hamilton, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jaureguim, Camila Cabello and Ally Brooke of

August 10, 2014

Fifth Harmony pose for a portrait during the FOX 2014 Teen Choice Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on August 10, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. 

FOX/FOX Collection/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: Fifth Harmony members (L-R) Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Hamilton, Dinah Jane Hansen and

August 24, 2014

Fifth Harmony pose in the press room during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Dinah Jane Hansen, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, and Camila Cabello of F

February 8, 2015

Fifth Harmony attend the 2015 Republic Records And Big Machine Label Group Post GRAMMY Celebration at Warwick on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Dinah Jane Hansen, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, Camila Cabello, and Normani Kordei of Fift

February 12, 2015

Fifth Harmony attends the Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2015 presented by Macy's fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Lincoln Center on February 12, 2015 in New York City. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Go Red

ROYAL OAK, MI - MARCH 16: Fifth Harmony perform in support of 'The Reflection Tour' at at The Royal Oak Music Theater on Marc

March 16, 2015

Fifth Harmony perform during 'The Reflection Tour' at The Royal Oak Music Theater on March 16, 2015 in Royal Oak, Michigan. 

Scott Legato/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 10: (L-R) Lauren Jauregui, Normani Hamilton, Camila Cabello, Ally Brooke, and Dinah-Jane Hansen of Fifth

July 10, 2015

Fifth Harmony perform on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on July 10, 2015 in New York City. 

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Recording artists Dinah-Jane Hansen, Ally Brooke, Normani Hamilton, Camila Cabello and Lauren Ja

August 30, 2015

Fifth Harmony attend the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: (L-R) Recording artists Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Normani Hamilton, Camila Cabello and Din

November 22, 2015

Fifth Harmony attend the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2015/FilmMagic

SAN JOSE, CA - DECEMBER 02: Singers Dinah-Jane Hansen, Normani Hamilton, Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello and Lauren Jauregui of F

December 2, 2015

Fifth Harmony perform during the 6th Annual 99.7 NOW! Triple Ho Show at SAP Center on December 2, 2015 in San Jose, California. 

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 26: (L-R) Lauren Jauregui, Dinah-Jane Hansen, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Camila Cabello of Fift

February 26, 2016

Fifth Harmony visit 'Extra' at their New York studios in Times Square on February 26, 2016 in New York City. 

D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE - "Jimmy Kimmel Live" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that i

March 23, 2016

Fifth Harmony performs on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on March 23, 2016. 

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: (L-R) Recording artists Ally Brooke, Normani Hamilton, Dinah-Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Camila

May 22, 2016

Fifth Harmony attend the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

David Becker/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 22: Ally Brooke, Dinah-Jane Hansen, Camila Cabello, Normani Hamilton and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Har

May 22, 2016

Fifth Harmony perform during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards held at the T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

JB Lacroix/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: (L-R) Normandi Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen, Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth

August 28, 2016

Fifth Harmony attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Singers Ally Brooke, Normani Hamilton, Dinah Jane Hansen and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony

January 18, 2017

Fifth Harmony arrive at the 2017 People's Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: (L-R) Recording artists Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane of music

January 18, 2017

Fifth Harmony perform onstage during the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: Fifth Harmony performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on June 2,

June 2, 2017

Fifth Harmony performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on June 2, 2017 in New York City. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: (L-R) Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Ally Brooke of Fifth Harmony perform onsta

August 27, 2017

Fifth Harmony perform onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV

Tags: 

User Comments

Most Popular

    Advertisement

    The Latest

    INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: (L-R) Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Ally Brooke of Fifth Harmony perform onstaRemember the Time

    Fifth Harmony's Best Live Performances

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 06: X Factor finalists Fifth Harmony arrive at FOX's "The X Factor" viewing party at Mixology101 Thanks For The Memories

    Fifth Harmony Through the Years

    Spotlight

    Future Women's History Month: The Honorees

    March 2018

    Photo of the Day: Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Shine in Gold

    Full Episode

    Remembering Chester Bennington: Watch Linkin Park's 2011 'On The Record' Special

    Playlist

    30 Essential Linkin Park Songs

    INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 11: Cardi B accepts Best New Artist onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcastedNews

    Cardi B Points Out the Inclusivity Flaws of the #MeToo Movement

    Pre-Game

    'Trivial Takedown': Omarion & Gina Brillon Name 2016's Highest-Paid Male Actors

    Load More