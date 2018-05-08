FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Photos

Future Asian & Pacific History: The Stars of TV & Film

From Constance Wu's rising superstardom to Dwayne Johnson's domination of Hollywood, these are the actors who are creating the future of Asian and Pacific History

May 8, 2018
SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 11: Actor Constance Wu attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Januar

Constance Wu

 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 11: Dwayne Johnson attends the European Premiere of 'Rampage' at Cineworld Leicester Square on April

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

 

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

NBCUNIVERSAL EVENTS -- "NBC New York Midseason Press Day" -- Pictured: Mindy Kaling from "Champions" on NBC -- (Photo by: Cha

Mindy Kaling

 

Charles Sykes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 06: Ross Butler attends Vanity Fair x Instagram Celebrate the New Class of Entertainers at Mel

Ross Butler

 

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Instagram

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 18: Kumail Nanjiani attends PaleyFest Los Angeles 2018 - "Silicon Valley" at Dolby Theatre on March 18

Kumail Nanjiani

 

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 24: Actress/rapper Awkwafina attends CinemaCon 2018 Warner Bros. Pictures Invites You to The Big Pictu

Awkwafina

 

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 13: Eugene Lee Yang of BuzzFeed attends Buzzfeed hosts the 1st Inaugural Queer Prom for LGBT Youth in Lo

Eugene Lee Yang

 

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 06: Actress Ali Wong attends the Disney ABC Television Group TCA summer press tour at The Beverly

Ali Wong

 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: Priyanka Chopra at AOL Build on April 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Priyanka Chopra

 

Gotham/GC Images

WESTWOOD, CA - MARCH 22: Actor Ludi Lin attends the premiere of Lionsgate's "Power Rangers" at the Village Theater on March 2

Ludi Lin

 

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Riz Ahmed attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala

Riz Ahmed

 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Gemma Chan in the press room during the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) held at Royal

Gemma Chan

 

Mike Marsland/WireImage

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 24: Actor Henry Golding attends CinemaCon 2018 Warner Bros. Pictures Invites You to The Big Picture, a

Henry Golding

 

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 05: Alan Yang attends Netflix's 'Master Of None' for your consideration event at Saban Media Cent

Alan Yang

 

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Tags: 

User Comments

Most Popular

    Advertisement

    The Latest

    Photos

    Future Asian & Pacific History: The Stars of TV & Film

    Web Exclusive

    'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: Tokyo's Tobi Pants

    Serving Lewks

    Met Gala 2018: All the Looks

    Rant and Rave

    Kyle Calls Kehlani One of His Fave People in Music, Reveals 'Fortnite' Strategy

    Web Exclusive

    'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: DIY Pants

    Web Exclusive

    'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: Arktis Pants

    Fashion Killas

    'Social Fabric': Meet All the Dope Designers From Season 1

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Christina Aguilera onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nove#1s

    Christina Aguilera's No. 1 Hits, Ranked

    Load More