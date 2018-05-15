FUSE

Photos

Future Asian & Pacific History: The Star Athletes

From Chloe Kim's history-making gold medal win at the Winter Olympics to the unstoppable Shib Sibs, these are the athletes who are creating the future of Asian and Pacific History

May 15, 2018
USA's Mirai Nagasu competes in the women's single skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 201

Mirai Nagasu

 

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 13: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) in action during the first inning of a game ag

Shohei Ohtani

 

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 13: Chloe Kim of USA takes 1st place during the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals

Chloe Kim

 

Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

USA's Maia Shibutani and USA's Alex Shibutani compete in the ice dance free dance of the figure skating event during the Pyeo

Maia Shibutani & Alex Shibutani

 

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 21: Jordan Clarkson #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket against the Toronto Raptors duri

Jordan Clarkson

 

Jason Miller/Getty Images

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA - MARCH 29: Michelle Wie of the United States plays her second shot on the par 4, seventh hole during the

Michelle Wie

 

David Cannon/Getty Images

TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 20: Naomi Osaka and Mari Osaka of Japan in action in her match against Makoto Ninomiya of Japan and

Naomi Osaka & Mari Osaka

 

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

