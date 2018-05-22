FUSE

Future Asian & Pacific History: The Creators, Influencers & Style Makers

Makeup, fashion and YouTube are just a few of the platforms in which our honorees excel. These are the creators and influencers that are shaping the future of Asian and Pacific History

May 22, 2018
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 11: Lilly Singh attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle" on Dece

Lilly Singh

 

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Milk

 

Milk (@milkizm on Instagram)

Mad-Wolf-Photography-Madeline-Wolf

Charlotte Cho

 

Madeline Wolf/Courtesy of Soko Glam

Joe Kay

 

Beats 1 (@beats1official on Instagram)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Irene KIm seen before the Marc Jacobs show in the streets of Manhattan during New York Fashion

Irene Kim

 

Timur Emek/Getty Images

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 05: Co-executive producer/director Hiro Murai of the television show Atlanta speaks onstage during th

Hiro Murai

 

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 15: Jessica Jung attends the screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" during the 71st annual Cannes Film

Jessica Jung

 

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Sean Miyashiro

 

88rising (@88rising on Instagram)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 11: Chinese actress Fan Bingbing arrives for the screening of the film 'Ash Is Purest White' in competit

Fan Bingbing

 

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 19: Ashley Perez attends Build Series Presents Buzzfeed Motion Pictures Staff at Build Studio on Janu

Ashley Perez

 

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

