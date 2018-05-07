Met Gala 2018: See All the Looks (So Far)

Fuse NewsLetter
Keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our newsletter.*required
See all the jaw-dropping fashion from the annual Costume Institute Gala. This year Rihanna is hosting with Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace!
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
John Shearer/Getty Images
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Getty Images
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Frazer Harrison/Film Magic via Getty Images
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
User Comments