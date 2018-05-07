FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Serving Lewks

Met Gala 2018: See All the Looks (So Far)

See all the jaw-dropping fashion from the annual Costume Institute Gala. This year Rihanna is hosting with Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace!

May 7, 2018
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Rihanna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The

Rihanna

Rihanna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Jaden Smith attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Ariana Grande attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Jennifer Lopez attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

Jennifer Lopez

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Jennifer Lopez attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. 

John Shearer/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Chadwick Boseman attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Ga

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Katy Perry attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at

Katy Perry

Katy Perry attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costum

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. 

Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: SZA attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Met

SZA

SZA attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. 

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: The Migos attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at T

Migos

Migos attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. 

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Gabrielle Union attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

Gabrielle Union

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Gabrielle Union attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. 

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic for Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Actor Daniel Kaluuya attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institut

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. 

Frazer Harrison/Film Magic via Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Rita Ora attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at Th

Rita Ora

Rita Ora attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. 

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic via Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Cynthia Erivo attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costum

Amal Clooney & George Clooney

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Tags: 

User Comments

Most Popular

    Advertisement

    The Latest

    Serving Lewks

    Met Gala 2018: All the Looks (So Far)

    Rant and Rave

    Kyle Calls Kehlani One of His Fave People in Music, Reveals 'Fortnite' Strategy

    Web Exclusive

    'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: DIY Pants

    Web Exclusive

    'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: Arktis Pants

    Fashion Killas

    'Social Fabric': Meet All the Dope Designers From Season 1

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Christina Aguilera onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nove#1s

    Christina Aguilera's No. 1 Hits, Ranked

    Photos

    Future Asian & Pacific History: The Music Stars

    First Of All

    Chloe x Halle Share Beyoncé's First Words of Advice, Talk Being Role Models

    Load More