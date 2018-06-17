FUSE

Festival Coverage

Firefly Day 2 Recap: Logic, Joey Purp, They., Lizzo and more.

Firefly day 2 was pure fire. From an early Joey Purp performance to Lil Xan making his name change to Diego offical...Fuse got it all. Tierra Whack, They., Chase Atlantic, Lizzo, Logic, Foster The People, Cold War Kids and Arctic Monkeys. Check out our best shots from the day:

June 17, 2018

Joey Purp at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Pedro Oranges

Joey Purp at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Lizzo at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Levi Walton

Lizzo at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Levi Walton

They. at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Levi Walton

They. at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Levi Walton

Foster The People at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Pedro Oranges

Foster The People at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Pedro Oranges

Chase Atlantic at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Pedro Oranges

Chase Atlantic at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Pedro Oranges

Cold War Kids at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Levi Walton

Cold War Kids at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Levi Walton

Arctic Monkeys at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Pedro Oranges

Arctic Monkeys at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Pedro Oranges

