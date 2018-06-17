Festival Coverage

Firefly Day 2 Recap: Logic, Joey Purp, They., Lizzo and more.

Firefly day 2 was pure fire. From an early Joey Purp performance to Lil Xan making his name change to Diego offical...Fuse got it all. Tierra Whack, They., Chase Atlantic, Lizzo, Logic, Foster The People, Cold War Kids and Arctic Monkeys. Check out our best shots from the day: