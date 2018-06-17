Festival Coverage

Firefly Day 3 Recap: Lil Wayne, PnB Rock, Westside Gunn and more.

Firefly day 3 had us feelin' some kinda way. With amazing headliners such as Lil Wayne, Mike D and PnB Rock killing their performances. Up-and-comers such as Reo Cragun, Berhana and Westside Gunn were on point and set the tone. Check out what we shot: