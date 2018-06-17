FUSE

Festival Coverage

Firefly Day 3 Recap: Lil Wayne, PnB Rock, Westside Gunn and more.

Firefly day 3 had us feelin' some kinda way. With amazing headliners such as Lil Wayne, Mike D and PnB Rock killing their performances. Up-and-comers such as Reo Cragun, Berhana and Westside Gunn were on point and set the tone. Check out what we shot:

June 17, 2018

Lil' Wayne at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Pedro Oranges

Lil' Wayne at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Levi Walton

Lil' Wayne at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Pedro Oranges

PnB Rock at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Danzel Jordan

PnB Rock at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Danzel Jordan

Mike D at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Marissa Lewis

Mike D at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Marissa Lewis

Westside Gunn at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Danzel Jordan

Reo Craigun at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Pedro Oranges

Reo Craigun at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Pedro Oranges

Berhana at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Levi Walton

Berhana at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Levi Walton

