Firefly Day 4 Recap: Kendrick, SZA, Alt-J and more.

SZA made her triumphant return to the stage with a high-energy and emotional performance. Speculation as to whether she would perform or not was a hot topic of conversation throughout the festival due to her pulling out of The Championship Tour after announcing that her vocal chords were permanently damaged. When she took to the Backyard stage fans were literally in tears. And she did not disappoint, delivering hits like Supermodel and All the Stars and masterfully nailing her high notes. Welcome back, Queen!

June 18, 2018

Kendrick at Firefly Festival 2018

 

Pedro Oranges

Kendrick at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Pedro Oranges

Kendrick at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Pedro Oranges

SZA at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Pedro Oranges

SZA at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Pedro Oranges

Alt-J at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Pedro Oranges

Alt-J at Firefly Music Festival 2018

 

Pedro Oranges

