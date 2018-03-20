FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Full Episode

Remembering Chester Bennington: Watch Linkin Park's 2011 'On The Record' Special in Full

News of the Linkin Park frontman's tragic death has us shocked and heartbroken. Reflect on the band's legacy with our in-depth interview special with Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda

The news today of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's tragic death has fans around the world, including us here at Fuse, shocked, heartbroken and reflecting on Chester and the band's legacy. Linkin Park, Chester Bennington and their fiercely devoted fans have been a huge part of the Fuse story and voice over the years. Linkin Park feel like part of the Fuse fam.

Chester and the band's impact on pop culture, and on all of us, will never be forgotten. We're devastated by Chester's untimely passing and want to give fans a way to remember Chester along with us. Posted on Fuse.tv for the first time in full, watch our in-depth On The Record interview special with Chester and Mike Shinoda above now.

Plus, we want to hear from you during this hard time. Feel free to share your thoughts and memories of Chester or Linkin Park below in the comments, or Tweet us over at @FuseTV.

Below, check out another Chester Bennington interview from 2014 where he reflects on Linkin Park's career highlights: Their first video, first GRAMMY win, performing with Jay-Z and more:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Spotlight

Future Women's History Month: The Honorees

March 2018

Photo of the Day: Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Shine in Gold

Full Episode

Remembering Chester Bennington: Watch Linkin Park's 2011 'On The Record' Special

Playlist

30 Essential Linkin Park Songs

INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 11: Cardi B accepts Best New Artist onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcastedNews

Cardi B Points Out the Inclusivity Flaws of the #MeToo Movement

Pre-Game

'Trivial Takedown': Omarion & Gina Brillon Name 2016's Highest-Paid Male Actors

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Bruno Mars performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angele#1s

Bruno Mars' No. 1 Hits, Ranked

New Music

Hear Troye Sivan's Lush 'Strawberries & Cigarettes' Song

Load More