Remembering Chester Bennington: Watch Linkin Park's 2011 'On The Record' Special in Full

The news today of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's tragic death has fans around the world, including us here at Fuse, shocked, heartbroken and reflecting on Chester and the band's legacy. Linkin Park, Chester Bennington and their fiercely devoted fans have been a huge part of the Fuse story and voice over the years. Linkin Park feel like part of the Fuse fam.

Chester and the band's impact on pop culture, and on all of us, will never be forgotten. We're devastated by Chester's untimely passing and want to give fans a way to remember Chester along with us. Posted on Fuse.tv for the first time in full, watch our in-depth On The Record interview special with Chester and Mike Shinoda above now.