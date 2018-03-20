Remembering Chester Bennington: Watch Linkin Park's 2011 'On The Record' Special in Full
The news today of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's tragic death has fans around the world, including us here at Fuse, shocked, heartbroken and reflecting on Chester and the band's legacy. Linkin Park, Chester Bennington and their fiercely devoted fans have been a huge part of the Fuse story and voice over the years. Linkin Park feel like part of the Fuse fam.
Chester and the band's impact on pop culture, and on all of us, will never be forgotten. We're devastated by Chester's untimely passing and want to give fans a way to remember Chester along with us. Posted on Fuse.tv for the first time in full, watch our in-depth On The Record interview special with Chester and Mike Shinoda above now.
Plus, we want to hear from you during this hard time. Feel free to share your thoughts and memories of Chester or Linkin Park below in the comments, or Tweet us over at @FuseTV.
Below, check out another Chester Bennington interview from 2014 where he reflects on Linkin Park's career highlights: Their first video, first GRAMMY win, performing with Jay-Z and more:
