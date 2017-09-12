FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Get Glam

The 'Big Freedia Bounces Back' Stylish New Season Promo Shoot: Behind the Scenes

On set with Freedia, celeb photographer Mike Ruiz and the all-star glam squad behind the fashion-forward shoot for her new season, starting tonight at 10PM

Big Freedia's hit Fuse series Big Freedia Bounces Back returns tonight at 10PM for an all-new sixth season (with hour-long episodes). The new season sees Freedia more focused than ever, ready to take her career to the next level–So the promo shoot had to up the ante, too.

Above, watch the Queen Diva, celebrity photographer Mike Ruiz and an all-star glam squad on the set of the shoot and find out how they elevated the Queen of Bounce's already amazing style. Watch celeb hairstylist Candice Hudson, celeb stylist Douglas Hickman Jr. and celeb makeup artist Sam Fine all explain their visions for each unique look.

Below, check out the explosive trailer for the new season of Big Freedia Bounces Back, starting Tonight, Sept. 12 at 10PMFind Fuse with our channel finder. Plus, prep for the new season by watching full episodes of past seasons on the Fuse TV app for mobile, Roku and Apple TV, or streaming now on Hulu.

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Video Premiere

Exclusive: Big Freedia & Mannie Fresh 'Dive' Video Premiere

Girl Down!

Best 'Big Freedia' GIFs From the Season 6 Premiere

Web Exclusive

'Big Freedia' Extra: Freedia Gets Glam For the Red Carpet

Web Exclusive

'Big Freedia' Extra: See When Freedia Left Devon at the Altar

Make Me Over

The Best Pop Star MAC Cosmetics Collaborations

Exclusive

FTampa Brings a Sexy New Meaning to 'Light Me Up'

Get Glam

Behind the Scenes: Big Freedia's Stylish New Season Promo Shoot

List

Fall TV Preview 2017: 21 Shows You Can't Miss

Load More