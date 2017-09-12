The 'Big Freedia Bounces Back' Stylish New Season Promo Shoot: Behind the Scenes

Big Freedia's hit Fuse series Big Freedia Bounces Back returns tonight at 10PM for an all-new sixth season (with hour-long episodes). The new season sees Freedia more focused than ever, ready to take her career to the next level–So the promo shoot had to up the ante, too.

Above, watch the Queen Diva, celebrity photographer Mike Ruiz and an all-star glam squad on the set of the shoot and find out how they elevated the Queen of Bounce's already amazing style. Watch celeb hairstylist Candice Hudson, celeb stylist Douglas Hickman Jr. and celeb makeup artist Sam Fine all explain their visions for each unique look.