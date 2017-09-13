FUSE

Podcast

'Besterday' Podcast: Celebrating Kanye West's 'Graduation' 10th Anniversary

Bianca Gracie & special guest, freelance writer Da'Shan Smith, highlight the special moments from the rapper's transcendental era

Hey home skillets! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved.

This week we're joined by freelance journalist Da'Shan Smith (Billboard, Pitchfork, Dazed & Confused) as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of one of Kanye West's best albums to date—2007's Graduation. And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates.

In this episode, we chat about:

—Why Graduation was such a game-changer for mainstream hip-hop
—Our all-time favorite songs from the album
—Reflecting on Yeezy's musical impact so early on in his career
—A controversial ranking all of his albums
—An update on the Netflix vs. Disney streaming wars 

And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Bianca on Twitter or join the conversation using the #Besterday hashtag!

Find Bianca on Twitter at @BiancaEnRogue         
Find Da'Shan on Twitter at @NightShawn101

To keep the Besterday spirit alive throughout your week, stream/subscribe to this playlist of our favorite throwback songs below (we'll continue to add with each episode):

Want even more Besterday goodies? Listen to last week's episode with guest co-host and Ben Lester as we look back at the comedic brilliance of Superbad, which turned 10 this year:

