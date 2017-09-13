'Besterday' Podcast: Celebrating Kanye West's 'Graduation' 10th Anniversary

Hey home skillets! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved. This week we're joined by freelance journalist Da'Shan Smith (Billboard, Pitchfork, Dazed & Confused) as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of one of Kanye West's best albums to date—2007's Graduation. And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates. Listen and subscribe to Besterday on iTunes!

In this episode, we chat about: —Why Graduation was such a game-changer for mainstream hip-hop

—Our all-time favorite songs from the album

—Reflecting on Yeezy's musical impact so early on in his career

—A controversial ranking all of his albums

—An update on the Netflix vs. Disney streaming wars And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

Find Bianca on Twitter at @BiancaEnRogue

Find Da'Shan on Twitter at @NightShawn101

Find Da'Shan on Twitter at @NightShawn101 To keep the Besterday spirit alive throughout your week, stream/subscribe to this playlist of our favorite throwback songs below (we'll continue to add with each episode):