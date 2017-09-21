FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Podcast

'Besterday' Podcast: 'Gossip Girl' Turns 10, Celebrating The Game-Changing TV Show

Bianca Gracie & special guest, marketing and branding consultant Ann Akinnuoye, highlight the series that changed the game for teen dramas

Hey home skillets! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved.

This week we're joined by marketing and branding consultant Ann Akinnuoye as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of one of the best shows of our generation—Gossip Girl! And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates. 

Listen and subscribe to Besterday on iTunes!

In this episode, we chat about:

—Why Gossip Girl was such a game-changer for teen dramas
—Our all-time favorite moments from the series
—Quizzing Ann on her Gossip Girl knowledge
—Our favorite characters
—An update on Bliss, the newest Powerpuff Girl

And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

Listen above now, and be sure to subscribe and listen on iTunes. Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Bianca on Twitter or join the conversation using the #Besterday hashtag!

Find Bianca on Twitter at @BiancaEnRogue          
Find Ann on Twitter at @MsAkinnuoye

To keep the Besterday spirit alive throughout your week, stream/subscribe to this playlist of our favorite throwback songs below (we'll continue to add with each episode):

Want even more Besterday goodies? Listen to last week's episode with guest co-host Da'Shan Smith as we look back at Kanye West's genre-bending Graduation, which turned 10 this year:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: Miley Cyrus performs during the 2017 Capital Pride Concert on June 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. (PHot Song

Hear Miley Cyrus' Breakup Anthem 'Week Without You'

Podcast

'Besterday' – Ep. 37: 'Gossip Girl' Turns 10

Hilarious

'Broad City' Finally Gets Shania Twain as a Funny Guest Star

TV

Foo Fighters Take Over 'Carpool Karaoke' Like True Rock Stars

Adele joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Wednesday, January 13th, 2016 (12: CrViral

Watch Every ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Video So Far

Fuse Original

#TBT 2012: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Admit to Being Perfectionists 'To a Fault'

News

Ty Dolla $ign Shares Two New Songs & 'Beach House 3' Art

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Lauren Jauregui attends the Philipp Plein fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows aNews

Lauren Jauregui Says People Still Talk Sh-t About Her Bisexuality

Load More