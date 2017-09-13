FUSE

Video Premiere

Exclusive: Big Freedia & Mannie Fresh 'Dive' Video Premiere

Watch Big Freedia and Mannie Fresh's sexy new video for their ass-shaking anthem "Dive" now!

Fuse aired the world premiere of Big Freedia and Mannie Fresh's video for their joint banger "Dive" during Tuesday's Big Freedia Bounces Back season six premiere, and now you can watch it again right here. The video features a slew of sexy dancers, some you may even recognize.

Check out the explosive trailer for the new season of Big Freedia Bounces Back and catch new episodes Tuesdays at 10PMFind Fuse with our channel finder. Plus, watch full episodes of past seasons on the Fuse TV app for mobile, Roku and Apple TV, or streaming now on Hulu.

