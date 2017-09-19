Big Freedia Plays 'F-ck, Marry, Kill' With People on the Street in New Orleans
Big Freedia's back! With a new season of Big Freedia Bounces Back airing Tuesdays at 10PM on Fuse, the Queen Diva hit the New Orleans streets to see how freaky people are. In this edition of our digital series Freak in the Streets, Freedia plays a hilarious game of "Fuck, Marry, Kill" in the French Quarter.
The best part may be that almost everyone had the same answer for the HYPOTHETICAL "kill" option. Just a game, folks! Oh, and we're 100% with the woman who said fuck AND marry Idris Elba. GOD, yes.
