Freak in the Streets

Big Freedia Plays 'F-ck, Marry, Kill' With People on the Street in New Orleans

In our 'Freak in the Streets' digital series, New Orleans' own queen of bounce hits the French Quarter for a hilarious round of the fantasy game. You KNOW someone mentioned Idris Elba

Big Freedia's back! With a new season of Big Freedia Bounces Back airing Tuesdays at 10PM on Fuse, the Queen Diva hit the New Orleans streets to see how freaky people are. In this edition of our digital series Freak in the Streets, Freedia plays a hilarious game of "Fuck, Marry, Kill" in the French Quarter.

The best part may be that almost everyone had the same answer for the HYPOTHETICAL "kill" option. Just a game, folks! Oh, and we're 100% with the woman who said fuck AND marry Idris Elba. GOD, yes.

Watch new episodes of Big Freedia Bounces Back Tuesdays at 10PM + Find Fuse with our channel finder. You can watch episodes from past seasons on the Fuse TV app for mobile, Roku and Apple TV, or streaming now on Hulu.

Below check out the first edition of Big Freedia's Freak in the Streets where Freedia finds out just how far people will go on the first date:

