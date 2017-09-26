Watch Big Freedia Make an 'Explosive' Strawberry Shortcake With Chef Tasheena

If you watched last week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, you you saw Big Freedia help teach New Orleans teens some culinary skills at Liberty's Kitchen. We know Freedia's no stranger to the kitchen– we still need to taste her Booty-Poppin' Potatoes–but what about dessert?

Above, watch Freedia reunite with the award-winning Chef Tasheena at Liberty's Kitchen to nail down a scrumptious strawberry shortcake recipe for Freedia's upcoming cookbook. "I can throw down. My mama taught me very well," Freedia assures Chef Tasheena.