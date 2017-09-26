FUSE

Cooking With Freedia

Watch Big Freedia Make an 'Explosive' Strawberry Shortcake With Chef Tasheena

The Queen Diva throws down with Chef Tasheena as the pair nail down a delicious dessert recipe for Freedia's cookbook

If you watched last week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, you you saw Big Freedia help teach New Orleans teens some culinary skills at Liberty's Kitchen. We know Freedia's no stranger to the kitchen– we still need to taste her Booty-Poppin' Potatoes–but what about dessert?

Above, watch Freedia reunite with the award-winning Chef Tasheena at Liberty's Kitchen to nail down a scrumptious strawberry shortcake recipe for Freedia's upcoming cookbook. "I can throw down. My mama taught me very well," Freedia assures Chef Tasheena.

Don't miss Big Freedia Bounces Back Tuesdays at 10PM

Below, watch Freedia's flirty cook-off with celeb Chef Ronnie Woo:

