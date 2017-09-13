FUSE

Web Exclusive

'Big Freedia' Deleted Scene: Watch the Moment Freedia Left Devon at the Altar

Freedia and her boyfriend Devon strolled into a wedding chapel at the end of last season, but now we find out how it really went down

In last season's Big Freedia finale we saw Freedia and longtime boo Devon stroll hand-in-hand into a wedding chapel in New Orlean's French Quarter. Freedia was even singing the famous wedding procession song! But...The two didn't actually go through with it.

Why? Find out in a flashback from this exclusive deleted scene from the Big Freedia Bounces Back season six premiere, where Devon calls Freedia a "runaway bride."

Watch new episodes of Big Freedia Bounces Back Tuesdays at 10PM on Fuse + Find Fuse with our channel finder. Below check out a recap of Freedia and Devon's rollercoaster of a relationship over the years:

