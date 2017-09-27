FUSE

'Big Freedia' Deleted Scene: Freedia's Lawyer Warns 'GRAMMYs Trip May Not Happen'

Freedia and her attorney Tim take it to New Orleans' Willa Jean to discuss pre-GRAMMY hurdles. New episodes of 'Big Freedia Bounces Back' Tuesdays at 10PM

In this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, Freedia's manager Reid hits her with some unexpected and exciting news. Yes, the Queen Diva finds out she'll be walking the red carpet at the 2017 GRAMMYs. Go Freedia! But unfortunately her past legal woes play a huge part in whether she can actually attend or not.

Above, watch a deleted scene of Big Freedia and her lawyer Tim discussing how tempting the L.A. party scene can be during GRAMMYs week and what is required of her prior to going.

New episodes of Big Freedia Bounces Back Tuesdays at 10PM + Find Fuse with our channel finder. Watch Big Freedia full episodes on the Fuse TV app for mobile, Roku and Apple TV, or streaming on Hulu.

Below, check out another digital-exclusive scene showing some tension between Freedia's manager Reid and choreographer Wilberto:

