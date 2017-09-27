'Big Freedia' Deleted Scene: Freedia's Lawyer Warns 'GRAMMYs Trip May Not Happen'
In this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, Freedia's manager Reid hits her with some unexpected and exciting news. Yes, the Queen Diva finds out she'll be walking the red carpet at the 2017 GRAMMYs. Go Freedia! But unfortunately her past legal woes play a huge part in whether she can actually attend or not.
Above, watch a deleted scene of Big Freedia and her lawyer Tim discussing how tempting the L.A. party scene can be during GRAMMYs week and what is required of her prior to going.
