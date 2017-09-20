FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Show Clip

'Big Freedia' Clip: Freedia Makes a Life-Changing Decision About a Member of Her Team

Freedia is clear-headed and focused on taking her career to a new level, which means some major shakeups on Team Freedia. Watch new episodes Tuesdays at 10PM

In this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, Freedia marched on with her #EverythingMustChange motto. Spoiler alert! At the top of the episode, after a clash at auditions, Freedia parted ways with longtime dancers Skip and Flash–but that wasn't the only jaw-dropping moment of the episode.

In the above clip from episode 602, Freedia walks her dog Yoncé while catching up with her lawyer Tim. Freedia talks of plans to volunteer at Liberty's Kitchen, teaching culinary skills to teens, and seeing things clearer now without weed. We soon see this new clear-headed Freedia making more major changes.

When Freedia's longtime tour manager Melvin stops by, after not speaking for months, Freedia is forced to tackle the issue head on and make a life-changing decision. Watch the full clip above and check out a exclusive outtake below of the Team Freedia girls reacting to the news about Freedia firing the boys.

New episodes of Big Freedia Bounces Back Tuesdays at 10PMFind Fuse with our channel finder. Catch up and watch last week's season premiere in full here, on the Fuse TV app for mobile, Roku and Apple TV, or streaming on Hulu.

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

TV

'AHS: Cult' Ep. 3 Was Actually Great: See Our Recap

Show Clip

'Big Freedia' Clip: Freedia Makes a Life-Changing Decision About Her Team

Marvel

Watch 'The Punisher' Trailer Kill Off Frank Castle's Wife

New Trailer

'Tomb Raider' Reboot Trailer Isn't The Same Without Angelina Jolie

Girl Down!

Best 'Big Freedia' GIFs From Season 6, Episode 2

Digital Exclusive

'Big Freedia' Extra: Team Freedia Girls React to the Boys' Clash With Freedia

Digital Exclusive

'Big Freedia' Extra: Freedia Plots Solo Show to Send Dancers a Message

News

'It' Movie Director Wants To Remake Another Stephen King Classic

Load More