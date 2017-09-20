'Big Freedia' Deleted Scene: The Team Freedia Girls React to the Boys' Clash With Freedia
SPOILER ALERT! If you haven't seen the latest Big Freedia Bounces Back you might want to stop reading. Y'all good? Here we go. In this week's Big Freedia, tension between Freedia and her longtime dancers Skip and Flash finally boil over. Sadly it ends with Freedia parting ways with her two male dancers.
Above, watch a digital exclusive featuring Freedia's longtime female dancers Tootie, Steph and Tamika reacting to what happened at the auditions and the shocking news about their Team Freedia brothers.
New episodes of Big Freedia Bounces Back Tuesdays at 10PM
