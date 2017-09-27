'Big Freedia' Clip: Freedia Gets Her GRAMMY Look Together With Outrageous Designer

In this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, Freedia headed to L.A. for her first-ever GRAMMY Awards. Major. You know the queen had to get the perfect look together for the red carpet and ceremony. That's where eccentric designer and celeb stylist Cosmo enters the picture.

In a clip from last night's episode, Freedia heads to the hilarious designer's COSMO and NATHALIA boutique in L.A. for a GRAMMYs fitting that will leave you speechless or LOL'ing. All we can say, in our best Cosmo voice, "YAAAASSS GIRL!!!"