FUSE

'Big Freedia' Clip: Freedia Gets Her GRAMMY Look Together With Outrageous Designer

Freedia tries on extravagant pieces at designer and celeb stylist Cosmo's L.A. boutique to find the perfect GRAMMYs outfit. New episodes Tuesdays at 10PM

In this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, Freedia headed to L.A. for her first-ever GRAMMY Awards. Major. You know the queen had to get the perfect look together for the red carpet and ceremony. That's where eccentric designer and celeb stylist Cosmo enters the picture.

In a clip from last night's episode, Freedia heads to the hilarious designer's COSMO and NATHALIA boutique in L.A. for a GRAMMYs fitting that will leave you speechless or LOL'ing. All we can say, in our best Cosmo voice, "YAAAASSS GIRL!!!"

New episodes of Big Freedia Bounces Back Tuesdays at 10PMFind Fuse with our channel finder. Watch Big Freedia full episodes on the Fuse TV app for mobile, Roku + Apple TV, or streaming on Hulu.

Below, watch a digital-exclusive outtake from Big Freedia where Freedia's lawyer gives her a pre-GRAMMYs warning about the L.A. party scene and temptation:

