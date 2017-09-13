FUSE

Web Exclusive

'Big Freedia' Deleted Scene: Freedia Gets Glam For a Movie Premiere Red Carpet

How does a Big Freedia one-of-a-kind look come together before a big event? Find out in the exclusive outtake from the 'Big Freedia Bounces Back' season premiere

In the Big Freedia Bounces Back season six premiere Freedia hit up the Office Christmas Party premiere after filming her video for "Make It Jingle" off the movie's soundtrack. When Freedia hit the red carpet to interview the stars her look turned heads.

How did this uniquely Freedia look come together? Above, watch an exclusive outtake and see the Queen Diva getting her hair and makeup together for the big event.

Watch new episodes of Big Freedia Bounces Back Tuesdays at 10PM on Fuse + Find Fuse with our channel finder. Below check out a behind-the-scenes look at how Big Freedia gets her lacefront wig professionally installed and styled before a show or event:

