'Big Freedia' Deleted Scene: Freedia Plots Solo Show to Send Her Dancers a Message

"I can do the show with or without 'em!" Freedia declares while rehearsing solo for her annual birthday show in this exclusive outtake. New episodes of 'Big Freedia Bounces Back' Tuesdays at 10PM

In this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back it's time for Freedia's annual birthday show, but this year she's hitting the stage with just a live band, no dancers. "I started by myself, with no dancers–And I can do this shit with or without y'all," Freedia says after going through drama with her longtime dancers.

In the above digital exclusive outtake, Freedia and Wilberto hit the dance studio to make sure the Queen is ready to give the crowd a trademark Big Freedia live experience.

New episodes of Big Freedia Bounces Back Tuesdays at 10PMFind Fuse with our channel finder. Watch another deleted scene from this week's episode below where the girls spill the tea. Plus, watch last week's season premiere in full here, on the Fuse TV app for mobile, Roku and Apple TV, or streaming on Hulu.

