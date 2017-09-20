'Big Freedia' Deleted Scene: Freedia Plots Solo Show to Send Her Dancers a Message
In this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back it's time for Freedia's annual birthday show, but this year she's hitting the stage with just a live band, no dancers. "I started by myself, with no dancers–And I can do this shit with or without y'all," Freedia says after going through drama with her longtime dancers.
In the above digital exclusive outtake, Freedia and Wilberto hit the dance studio to make sure the Queen is ready to give the crowd a trademark Big Freedia live experience.
