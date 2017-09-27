FUSE

'Big Freedia' Deleted Scene: Tension Between Freedia's Manager and Choreographer

"I just want everyone to stay in their lane," Freedia's show choreographer Wilberto says. New episodes of 'Big Freedia Bounces Back' Tuesdays at 10PM

Big Freedia's on-going motto this season on Big Freedia Bounces Back is #EverythingMustChange. Freedia's mind is clear and she's determined to take her career, and team, to the next level. After parting ways with Skip and Flash, and letting go of her tour manager Melvin after some shady business deals, Freedia is ready to move forward.

In the above digital-exclusive outtake, Freedia meets with her now-full-time manager Reid and her show producer and choreographer Wilberto, as she sensed some tension between the two during the new dancer auditions. Something tells us Wilberto and Reid might not always see eye-to-eye this season.

All-new Big Freedia Bounces Back Tuesdays at 10PMFind Fuse with our channel finder. Plus, watch full Big Freedia episodes the Fuse TV app for mobile, Roku and Apple TV, or streaming on Hulu now!

Below, check out another digital-exclusive Big Freedia outtake where Freedia's lawyer chats with her about temptation in L.A. ahead of her trip to the GRAMMYs:

