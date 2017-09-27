'Big Freedia' Deleted Scene: Tension Between Freedia's Manager and Choreographer

Big Freedia's on-going motto this season on Big Freedia Bounces Back is #EverythingMustChange. Freedia's mind is clear and she's determined to take her career, and team, to the next level. After parting ways with Skip and Flash, and letting go of her tour manager Melvin after some shady business deals, Freedia is ready to move forward.

In the above digital-exclusive outtake, Freedia meets with her now-full-time manager Reid and her show producer and choreographer Wilberto, as she sensed some tension between the two during the new dancer auditions. Something tells us Wilberto and Reid might not always see eye-to-eye this season.