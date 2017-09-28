15 Celebrities Who Love BTS

BTS is the massively popular K-pop boy band whose wide-ranging sounds and song topics have inspired a huge fandom both around the world and, now, in Hollywood. With their latest album Love Yourself: Her going Top 10 in America along with single "DNA" being a certified chart hit, take a look at just a handful of other celebrities who also couldn't wait for new music from the seven superstars.

1. The Chainsmokers: After meeting the K-pop boy band at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, the "Closer" hitmakers worked on the song "Best of Me" featured on BTS' 'Love Yourself: Her' album. BTS returned the favor and performed as surprise guests at a Chainsmokers' Seoul concert in 2017.

Love these dudes! See you guys this summer @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/i5TPqGGdzO — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) May 21, 2017

2. Halsey: The alt-pop singer congratulated BTS on winning Top Social Artist at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, sharing on Instagram: "Congrats on the win guys! This is a massive moment for K-pop! Love!" She met up with BTS a few days later to gift them with a box of churros after hearing they loved them.

3. Ansel Elgort: The Divergent actor and DJ visited South Korea to promote his 2017 Baby Driver film and met up with BTS members Rap Monster and V. "They are really the nicest dudes," Elgort wrote on Twitter.

Much ❤️ they are really the nicest dudes, @BTS_twt thanks for coming and supporting #BabyDriver I can't wait to hear your album guys pic.twitter.com/FDozFAQzta — Ansel Elgort (@AnselElgort) August 25, 2017

4. Wale: After coming across a clip of BTS' Rap Monster freestyling over the DC rapper's "Illest Bitch" track, Wale linked up with the group's leader to record and shoot a music video for their politically charged track "Change."

5. Charli XCX: After performing at a Korean music festival, Charli XCX hung out with BTS to take some photos, writing on Twitter, "Love u guys." She also shared a fanmade-edit of her "Boys" video that featured only BTS members writing, "I loveeeee this!"

first day as the newest member of @BTS_twt. love u guys 💕🇰🇷💕🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/EyUOWxfBl5 — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) August 14, 2017

6. Camila Cabello: The Fifth Harmony-member-turned-solo-star met up the band backstage at the 2017 BBMAs. When a Cabello fansite shared photos of the two together, Camila said that the boys "are soooo sweet."

7. Steve Aoki: The DJ-producer has been a staunch supporter of the band, teasing new music with the group and hinting that they're working together in the fashion and production world too.

8. Charlie Puth: After BTS member Jungkook covered the pop star's "We Don't Talk Anymore," Puth himself caught wind of the Bangtan mania and shared the cover. He later followed up saying that he was a fan of BTS too.

I really like BTS's music. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) March 25, 2017

9. Major Lazer: Some listeners said the music on BTS' Wings album recalled the world sounds crafted by Major Lazer so it only made sense that Rap Monster and Jungkook looked like longtime friends when Diplo, Jillionaire and Walshy Fire met up with the guys in Korea.

10. Kehlani: The BTS guys have shared that Kehlani is a major inspiration for them and have shared her songs on multiple recommended playlists. Kehlani has told the band they should "holler" at her for a collab.

11. DNCE: Joe Jonas and his band mates shared on Twitter that they are down for a collaboration.

We LOVE @BTS_twt we'd collab with them any day 😎🔥 https://t.co/LjZ943lWg5 — DNCE (@DNCE) June 5, 2017

12. Laura Marano: The actress-singer met with BTS before their big Billboard Music Awards debut to learn a bit of the band's famous choreography.

Lowkey became the 8th member of @BTS_twt today...tune in tomorrow on the @BBMAs Magenta Carpet to see more pic.twitter.com/fyBFIeCiQK — Laura Marano (@lauramarano) May 20, 2017

13. Gallant: BTS have long been fans of the R&B singer and they finally connected for a little singalong at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in late 2016.

14. Tinashe: BTS member J-Hope has long expressed his admiration for Tinashe and the R&B-pop star is more than down for a collaboration.