'Cult of Chucky' Cast and Crew Reflect on Chucky's Evolution Over 'Child's Play' Series
The unstoppable 30-year-old killing doll has gone through many transformations throughout the classic Child's Play franchise. Fuse sat down with special effects designer Tony Gardner, and actors Alex Vincent and Fiona Dourif ahead of the Cult of Chucky release Oct. 3 to discuss the doll's new features.
"I'm really excited for fans to see the new Chucky," Dourif, who plays Nica, expresses. "I think this is a Chucky that looks better than Chucky has ever looked and he is taken to places and seen in a way you've never seen before."
For the seventh film, Chucky's creepy gestures and movements fans love will be even more specific than before. "I think he looks more real and more alive this time," says Tony Gardner. Cult of Chucky will be available for Chucky fans to buy, stream and download digitally starting Tuesday, Oct. 3.
