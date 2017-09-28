FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Interview

'Cult of Chucky' Cast Talk Surprises, Coming 'Full Circle' 30 Years After 'Child's Play'

"I think the fans are going to go crazy when they see this movie because there are a lot of characters from the past," actress Jennifer Tilly tells Fuse

With everyone's favorite killer doll officially returning October 3, Fuse sat down with the exciting cast of Cult of Chucky to discuss the film's surprises, fan reactions, and bringing back some of the franchise's beloved characters.

"I think the fans are going to go crazy when they see this movie because there are a lot of characters from the past," Jennifer Tilly explains, specifically shouting out Alex Vincent's highly anticipated reprisal of Andy Barclay, whom he portrayed nearly three decades ago in Child's Play.

"I think fans enjoy the fact that [Andy's] still around 30 years later...and kind of wanted to see this story take that full-circle approach," Vincent adds.

Tilly also dived into the complexities of her reprised character, Tiffany, an individual she described as "easily relatable" despite being a serial murderer. "I think there's something a little bit lovable about her," she tells Fuse.

Next, Fiona Dourif says it's "truly scary" acting opposite her father's voice as Chucky:

For more Chucky goodness, watch special effects guru Tony Gardner give us a rundown of the evolution of the Chucky animatronic doll through the series:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Interview

'Cult of Chucky' Cast Talk Chucky's Evolution Over the Years

Interview

'Cult of Chucky' Cast Talk New Surprises, Coming 'Full Circle' 30 Years Later

Interview

Growing Up With Chucky: 'Cult of Chucky' Star Fiona Dourif on Her Dad Voicing Chucky

List

15 Celebrities Who Love BTS

WHY

A 'Hocus Pocus' TV Movie Remake Is In The Works...

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Pink performs during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in InglewoodHot Song

Hear Pink's Destructive 'Beautiful Trama' Title Track

Spotlight

Future Hispanic History: Tattoo Storytelling With Melanie Martinez

Fuse Original

#TBT 2013: The-Dream Calls 'IV Play' the 'Most Intelligent, Ratchetest' R&B Album

Load More