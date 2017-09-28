'Cult of Chucky' Cast Talk Surprises, Coming 'Full Circle' 30 Years After 'Child's Play'

With everyone's favorite killer doll officially returning October 3, Fuse sat down with the exciting cast of Cult of Chucky to discuss the film's surprises, fan reactions, and bringing back some of the franchise's beloved characters.

"I think the fans are going to go crazy when they see this movie because there are a lot of characters from the past," Jennifer Tilly explains, specifically shouting out Alex Vincent's highly anticipated reprisal of Andy Barclay, whom he portrayed nearly three decades ago in Child's Play.