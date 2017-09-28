Growing Up With Chucky: 'Cult of Chucky' Star Fiona Dourif on Her Dad Voicing the Doll
Everybody's favorite killer doll is back! Cult of Chucky, the seventh installment of the iconic Child's Play franchise, drops Oct. 3 and Fuse sat down with the cast and crew. Once again actor Brad Dourif returns as the menacing voice of Chucky, with real-life daughter Fiona returning as Nica.
Above, Dourif tells us "it truly scares me," acting opposite the killer doll with her dad's voice. "There's something so familiar about it, but it's also a little off," she says. Considering Dourif's dad has voiced Chucky since the first Child's Play in 1988, it's no surprise Dourif says "Chucky is the family business!"
Cult of Chucky will be available for Chucky fans to buy, stream and download digitally starting Tuesday, Oct. 3. Next up, watch the film's cast and crew, including writer and Director Don Mancini, talk new surprises and coming "full circle" 30 years later:
For more Chucky goodness, watch special effects guru Tony Gardner and the film's cast talk about the newest version of Chucky and the evolution of the doll over the series:
User Comments