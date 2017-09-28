Tattoo Storytelling With Melanie Martinez: Future Hispanic History Month

We're celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with Future Hispanic History, highlighting rising stars who are creating history before our very eyes. Today we are honoring platinum-selling rising singer-songwriter—Melanie Martinez.

Apart from being creative and stepping away from the norm with her music and visuals, the 22-year-old of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent also tells a story through her colorful body art. Watch above as Martinez shares when and where she picked her tattoos and what inspired the artwork.