Tattoo Storytelling With Melanie Martinez: Future Hispanic History Month
We're celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with Future Hispanic History, highlighting rising stars who are creating history before our very eyes. Today we are honoring platinum-selling rising singer-songwriter—Melanie Martinez.
Apart from being creative and stepping away from the norm with her music and visuals, the 22-year-old of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent also tells a story through her colorful body art. Watch above as Martinez shares when and where she picked her tattoos and what inspired the artwork.
On Saturday, Sept. 30 at 9AM watch a video special featuring emerging Hispanic artists like Cardi B, Dave East, Kap G and more! Meanwhile, be sure to come back to Fuse.tv now through Oct. 14 for spotlights, videos, galleries and much more on the individuals around the world who are creating Future Hispanic History at this very moment. Join the conversation with #FutureHistory.
Below, watch Melanie tell Fuse about big plans for the visuals on her next album at Lollapalooza 2016.
