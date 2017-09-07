FUSE

Podcast

'K-Stop' Podcast: EXO, Lee Gikwang, B.A.P, and Hoya Leaves Infinite

Fuse's K-pop podcast discusses the music, charts, topics and everything else that matters to fans. Listen here or on iTunes, and join the #KStop discussion

Welcome to  K-Stop, Fuse's K-pop podcast and the No. 1 destination for fun, insightful commentary on the biggest K-pop news, music, issues, and beyond.

Every week, we'll deliver you a fresh episode where hosts  Jeff Benjamin and Tina Xu not only dish on the latest in the scene, but also respond to the topics that are important to you and the K-pop community at large. Check out all the music and artists we talk about in our Episode 77 YouTube playlist and read on for more on this week's topics:

This week, K-Stop discusses

-EXO's single "Power," released off their repackaged album 'The Power of Music'
-Highlight member Lee Gikwang's new solo release "What You Like" off his 'One' EP
-The vibrant comeback from B.A.P with "Honeymoon" and their 'Blue' EP

Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we talk about Hoya's decision to depart Infinite and what this means for his and the band's future, as well have a larger discussion about what it means when one member leaves a K-pop group. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.

Listen now and  be sure to subscribe and listen on iTunes. Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Jeff and Tina on Twitter, or join the conversation using the #KStop hashtag!

Find Jeff on Twitter at @Jeff__Benjamin!
Find Tina on Twitter at  @hey_tinaaa!

