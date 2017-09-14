'K-Stop' Podcast: DAY6, Yoona, Pentagon, and How BTS' 'Love Yourself: Her' Could Smash in America
This week, K-Stop dives into...
-DAY6's September single "I Loved You"
-Girls' Generation's Yoona's tender solo release "When the Wind Blows"
-Pentagon's EDM-inspired return with "Like This"
Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we talk about the potential BTS' upcoming Love Yourself: Her album could have on the U.S. charts thank to their collaborations with The Chainsmokers, high visibility after the Billboard Music Awards and important pre-order initiatives for North American fans. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.
