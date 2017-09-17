FUSE

Music Midtown 2017

Watch The Brothers of AJR Guess Each Other's Answers to Random Questions

The NYC-based band are brothers indeed, but how well does the trio know each other? Fuse puts their knowledge to the test at Music Midtown

Fuse had to play another game with the indie-pop trio AJR after they hilariously gave our new "Storytime With..." game a shot at Music Midtown 2017. There's no doubt Adam, Jack and Ryan are brothers and have been playing music for twelve years, but how well does the NYC-based band really know each other? 

Watch above as the three brothers make quick guesses and answer questions from zodiac signs, bad habits to ideal nights and biggest fears. And find out which band member has a turtle as their spirit animal... cute!

Keep your eyes on our Music Midtown hub all weekend to check out more artist interviews, live photos, set reviews from the festival and more! Plus follow us at @fusetv on InstagramSnapchatTwitter and Facebook for on-the-scene coverage all weekend.

Below, watch to find out which member of electro-pop duo Broods—who are also siblings—will now "never get married" and which one is known for picking their nose.

