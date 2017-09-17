Watch The Brothers of AJR Guess Each Other's Answers to Random Questions
Fuse had to play another game with the indie-pop trio AJR after they hilariously gave our new "Storytime With..." game a shot at Music Midtown 2017. There's no doubt Adam, Jack and Ryan are brothers and have been playing music for twelve years, but how well does the NYC-based band really know each other?
Watch above as the three brothers make quick guesses and answer questions from zodiac signs, bad habits to ideal nights and biggest fears. And find out which band member has a turtle as their spirit animal... cute!
