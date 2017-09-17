FUSE

Music Midtown 2017

Storytime With AJR: The Brothers Create a Hilarious Story Using Random Words

Remember coming up with random nouns, verbs and adjectives to fill out funny stories as a kid? Electro-pop trio AJR proves it's still fun today, on the scene at Music Midtown

Fuse caught up with NYC indie-pop trio AJR at Music Midtown 2017. The band of brothers (they're really brothers!) were at the Atlanta festival performing songs off their latest album The Click, which just dropped this past June.

We imagine bands do a lot of press at these festivals, answering the same questions over and over, so we wanted to switch it up and let the guys have some fun. In our new "Storytime With..." game, the band gives us nouns, adjectives and verbs, and we use their picks to create a hilarious story.

Keep your eyes on our Music Midtown hub all weekend to check out more artist interviews, live photos, set reviews from the festival and more! Plus follow us at @fusetv on InstagramSnapchatTwitter and Facebook for on-the-scene coverage all weekend.

Below, watch another clip from Music Midtown 2017 where members of indie-electronic band The Naked and Famous hilariously try to guess each other's answers to random questions about spirit animals, biggest pet peeves and more:

'Cause She's Dead!

Watch Taylor Swift Transform Into a Zombie in BTS Video

