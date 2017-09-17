Storytime With AJR: The Brothers Create a Hilarious Story Using Random Words

Fuse caught up with NYC indie-pop trio AJR at Music Midtown 2017. The band of brothers (they're really brothers!) were at the Atlanta festival performing songs off their latest album The Click, which just dropped this past June.

We imagine bands do a lot of press at these festivals, answering the same questions over and over, so we wanted to switch it up and let the guys have some fun. In our new "Storytime With..." game, the band gives us nouns, adjectives and verbs, and we use their picks to create a hilarious story.