Watch Broods Hilariously Try to Guess Each Other's Answers to Personal Questions

Fuse sat down with electro-pop duo Broods at Music Midtown 2017 to find out how well they really know each other. "Because we're brother and sister...you'd think is really well, but we'll see," says Broods vocalist Georgia Nott, looking toward her brother and bandmate Caleb.

The duo, at Music Midtown performing songs off their 2016 sophomore album Conscious, is best known for their hits like "Bridges," Mother & Father," and "Free." What one of them wasn't known for, until today, is picking their nose. Siblings will always find a way to embarrass each other, even as adults. Watch above to find out which one will now "never get married."