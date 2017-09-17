FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Music Midtown 2017

Watch Broods Hilariously Try to Guess Each Other's Answers to Personal Questions

The New Zealand electro-pop duo are actual brother and sister, but does that mean they really, truly know each other? We find out on location at ATL fest Music Midtown

Fuse sat down with electro-pop duo Broods at Music Midtown 2017 to find out how well they really know each other. "Because we're brother and sister...you'd think is really well, but we'll see," says Broods vocalist Georgia Nott, looking toward her brother and bandmate Caleb.

The duo, at Music Midtown performing songs off their 2016 sophomore album Conscious, is best known for their hits like "Bridges," Mother & Father," and "Free." What one of them wasn't known for, until today, is picking their nose. Siblings will always find a way to embarrass each other, even as adults. Watch above to find out which one will now "never get married."

Keep your eyes on our Music Midtown hub all weekend to check out more artist interviews, live photos, set reviews from the festival and more! Plus follow us at @fusetv on InstagramSnapchatTwitter and Facebook for on-the-scene coverage all weekend.

Below, watch fellow New Zealand band The Naked and Famous play same game at Music Midtown 2017 and hilariously try to guess each other's answers to random questions about spirit animals, biggest pet peeves and more:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Music Midtown 2017

Do The Strumbellas Know Each Other Better Than They Know Themselves?

Music Midtown 2017

Broods Guess Each Other's Answers to Personal Questions

Music Midtown 2017

Storytime With AJR: The Brothers Create a Hilarious Story With Random Words

Music Midtown 2017

The Naked and Famous Guess Each Other's Answers to Random Questions

Live Shots

Music Midtown 2017: The Best Photos (So Far)

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 03: Dua Lipa performs live onstage during 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2 at Randall's IslandOn the Scene

The Best Moments From Music Midtown 2017

On the Scene

Bruno Mars Dazzles by Keeping It Classic to Close Music Midtown Day 1

'Cause She's Dead!

Watch Taylor Swift Transform Into a Zombie in BTS Video

Load More