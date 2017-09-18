Watch Joywave Hysterically Reveal How Well They Know Each Other While Answering Personal Questions

Fuse sat down with Daniel Armbuster, Joseph Morinelli, Benjamin Bailey, and Paul Brenner of the indie-rock band Joywave at Music Midtown 2017 to see if they could nail our "Best Friends Quiz."

The band performed songs off their recently release Content and a few older tracks off of How Do You Feel Now?, including "Nice House." The band kicks off the game with a pretty bad ass intro. "We've been a band for a very long time, so we're going to take a best friends quiz and see how well we know each other," says vocalist Daniel.

Guitarist Joseph warns his bandmates to "be easy on this one" before reading "what is my most embarrassing bad habit?" Watch above to see if the guys played it safe with their answers.