FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Music Midtown 2017

Watch Judah & The Lion Quiz Each Other on Bad Habits & Body Hair Allergies

The folk musicians swap their banjos for whiteboards as they guess one another's celebrity crushes, weird habits and more

After four-plus years of performing together as Judah & The Lion, the Nashville-based folk band sat down with Fuse at Music Midtown 2017 to find out if the members truly know one another. Watch as Nate Zuercher, Judah Akers, Spencer Cross and Brian Macdonald quiz each other on overly intimate topics like bad habits, body hair allergies and morning routines.

"Take It All Back," off the band's latest studio album Folk Hop N' Roll, topped the Billboard Alternative Songs chart going into 2017 and was recently certified Gold. The group's follow-up single, "Suit and Jacket," dropped earlier this year and climbed its way to No. 5 among alternative songs.

Be sure to keep up with all of Fuse's Music Midtown coverage featuring artist interviews, live photos, set reviews from the festival and more! Plus, check out @fusetv on Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook for even more on-the-scene coverage.

Next, watch Judah & The Lion discuss their genre-bending sound while making adorable arts and crafts at Firefly Music Festival 2017:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Music Midtown 2017

Lizzo Calls The Weeknd’s Hair ‘An Elevated Surface’ During Storytime With ‘The Big Girls’

Music Midtown 2017

Judah & The Lion Quiz Each Other on Bad Habits & Body Hair Allergies

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: (Exclusive Coverage) Lady Gaga performs onstage during her "Joanne" World Tour at Citi FieldGet Well Soon

See Why Lady Gaga Postponed Her European Leg of World Tour

Live Shots

Music Midtown 2017: The Best Photos (So Far)

We Miss You

Linkin Park's Emotional 'One More' Light Video Will Make You Cry

Watch

Home Video Shows Chester Bennington 36 Hours Before Suicide

It's About Time

Donald Glover & Lena Waithe's Emmys 2017 Wins Were a Historical Moment

Watch

Say Hello to Sam Smith's Tear-Jerking 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Video

Load More