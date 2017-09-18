Watch Judah & The Lion Quiz Each Other on Bad Habits & Body Hair Allergies
After four-plus years of performing together as Judah & The Lion, the Nashville-based folk band sat down with Fuse at Music Midtown 2017 to find out if the members truly know one another. Watch as Nate Zuercher, Judah Akers, Spencer Cross and Brian Macdonald quiz each other on overly intimate topics like bad habits, body hair allergies and morning routines.
"Take It All Back," off the band's latest studio album Folk Hop N' Roll, topped the Billboard Alternative Songs chart going into 2017 and was recently certified Gold. The group's follow-up single, "Suit and Jacket," dropped earlier this year and climbed its way to No. 5 among alternative songs.
