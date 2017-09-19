FUSE

Music Midtown 2017

Watch Judah & the Lion Create a Hilarious & Accurate Story at Music Midtown

The folk band discovers they are “peculiarly saucy guys” after filling in the blanks for "Storytime With..."

The Nashville band sat down with Fuse to play a game of "Storytime With..." on day 2 of Music Midtown 2017Judah & the Lion—best known for their banjo, fiddles and accordion sounds—performed songs off their debut album Kids These Days and last year's release Folk Hop n' Roll.

Watch banjo player and back vocalist Nate Zuercher ask his bandmates for verbs, a type of liquid, exclamation, adverbs and more to create one Judah & the Lion tale for the books.

Next, watch the NYC indie-pop trio AJR prove coming up with random nouns and verbs to fill out funny stories it's still fun today at Music Midtown. 

