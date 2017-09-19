Watch Judah & the Lion Create a Hilarious & Accurate Story at Music Midtown

The Nashville band sat down with Fuse to play a game of "Storytime With..." on day 2 of Music Midtown 2017. Judah & the Lion—best known for their banjo, fiddles and accordion sounds—performed songs off their debut album Kids These Days and last year's release Folk Hop n' Roll.

Watch banjo player and back vocalist Nate Zuercher ask his bandmates for verbs, a type of liquid, exclamation, adverbs and more to create one Judah & the Lion tale for the books.