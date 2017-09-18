Lizzo Talks Hidden Talents & Her True Feelings About the Term 'Spirit Animal'

Rising Minneapolis-based act Lizzo sat down with Fuse at Music Midtown 2017 to find out just how well her backup dancers actually know her. Guessing random tidbits like her hidden talent, celebrity crush and favorite emoji, the game got interesting when the trio talked Lizzo's spirit animal.

"Using the term 'spirit animal' is offensive to First Nations and indigenous people," Lizzo reads from her board before turning to her dancers. "Why deer? Of all the animals, I've never even spoken of a deer. I don't think I've ever even seen Bambi before."