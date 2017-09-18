FUSE

Music Midtown 2017

Lizzo Talks Hidden Talents & Her True Feelings About the Term 'Spirit Animal'

Thanks to an impromptu quiz game with her backup dancers, the Minneapolis-based performer finds herself being compared to...a deer?

Rising Minneapolis-based act Lizzo sat down with Fuse at Music Midtown 2017 to find out just how well her backup dancers actually know her. Guessing random tidbits like her hidden talent, celebrity crush and favorite emoji, the game got interesting when the trio talked Lizzo's spirit animal.

"Using the term 'spirit animal' is offensive to First Nations and indigenous people," Lizzo reads from her board before turning to her dancers. "Why deer? Of all the animals, I've never even spoken of a deer. I don't think I've ever even seen Bambi before."

Known for pushing messages of self-empowerment and body positivity, the 29-year-old "Water Me" performer has been steadily building her fanbase since the release of her 2013 debut album Lizzobangers. Her latest project, Coconut Oil, made Rolling Stone's list of Best Pop Albums of 2016.

Next, rewind back to last year's Austin City Limits Music Festival, where Lizzo explained how loving herself inspired her own freestyle-centric method of making music:

Music Midtown 2017

